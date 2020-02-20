'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi celebrates daughter's 10th birthday in sweet post

It's a special day for "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi and her daughter!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lakshmi marked her daughter Krishna's birthday with a heartwarming message.

"Ten years ago my life changed when you came into the world," Lakshmi wrote. "Ten years ago I knew immediately what my life would forever be about. I am so thankful for you."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Lakshmi shared baby photos and more recent snapshots of her and her daughter, offering a retrospective look at the mother-daughter duo over the last decade.

"I am so thankful for you. You make me a better woman because of your love and I am over the moon that I get to be your mom," Lakshmi continued. "I learn everyday that love is deeper than any of us knows. I can't wait to watch you grow and blossom.

"You are the greatest joy and gift of my life. I love you. Happy birthday Krishna Thea. My always, #littlehands."

Krishna is Lakshmi's only child. The “Love, Loss and What We Ate” author, 49, co-parents with former partner and venture capitalist Adam Dell.

Lakshmi frequently features Krishna on her social media. Many photos on her Instagram account show the two of them on trips together, cooking up a storm or just having fun.

"No words- just cuteness," Lakshmi wrote alongside a photo of her daughter in early January. A motivational video from December shows Krishna and Lakshmi working out together in matching athletic gear.

The two have also made some notable public appearances together, including when Krishna was Lakshmi's date to the 2019 Emmys.

Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and Padma Lakshmi arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden / AP

"She's never been on a red carpet," Lakshmi told Access at the time. "She gets to deal with her mom having to go away for work, and working long hours, and having to do her homework on set, soI feel like she should also get some of the glamour."