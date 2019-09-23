Sign up for our newsletter

Padma Lakshmi had the best date to the Emmys!

The “Top Chef” host walked the 2019 Emmys red carpet with her 9-year-old daughter, Krishna.

What a fun night out! Mark Von Holden / AP

It was a special night out, especially since Krishna rarely appears at public events with her mom.

Krishna's dad, venture capitalist Adam Dell, also made an appearance on the red carpet.

Young Krishna attended the Emmys with both her parents. J.Emilio Flores / AP

At another point, Krishna was spotted walking hand in hand with her mother.

Lakshmi, who sported a stunning, pale blue gown to the ceremony, said she was excited to give Krishna her first red carpet experience.

Lakshmi looked stunning in an icy blue, halter-top gown. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

“She’s never been on a red carpet,” she told Access. “She gets to deal with her mom having to go away for work, and working long hours, and having to do her homework on set, so I feel like she should also get some of the glamour.”

It sounds like Krishna had a ball on the red carpet as she scoped out some of her favorite stars.

“She wants to meet the ladies from 'Pitch Perfect,'” Lakshmi said. “She spotted somebody, so she’s just looking around and making a list.”

Lakshmi also opened up about why her daughter so rarely attends events with her, and why her daughter wasn’t interviewed on camera at the Emmys.

“We get paparazzi so much in New York that I just feel like she should just have her privacy and do her thing,” she told Access. “So that’s why I didn’t bring her up with me here.”

For the same reason, she only rarely posts photos of her daughter on Instagram, she said.

She did post this cute picture of Krishna’s first day of fourth grade.

Hopefully, Krishna had a blast on the red carpet!