Tim McGraw and Faith Hill honor daughters' graduations: 'Our class of 2020 girls!'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are beaming.

The country music superstars are celebrating the graduations of two of their three daughters, with Maggie, 22, earning her degree from Stanford University and Audrey, 18, graduating from high school.

“Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020. EHS 2020. Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!!” McGraw, 53, captioned a quartet of photos of the graduates on Instagram.

Hill, 52, got into the spirit of the occasion by sharing a video of her and Maggie in a car heading from their home to Stanford when she was a freshman.

“Hard to believe that this road trip with Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto was four years ago. This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window......easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!” she captioned the clip of them being drowned out while driving.

“Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020.”

Hill also honored Audrey with a sweet video of her singing as a little girl that showed the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to showing off the pipes.

“There is no doubt in my mind little sparrow that you will always be YOU. Wherever you land. Now a high school graduate and a part of the extraordinary class of 2020!!!!!!!!” Hill captioned the video.

McGraw and Hill married in 1996. Their other daughter, Gracie, 23, graduated from New York University in 2018.