Here's how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary

Making a marriage last and keeping the spark alive for more than two decades is no small feat — especially in the entertainment industry.

But country music's ultimate duo, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, don't exactly consider their enduring romance hard work.

Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill continue to make beautiful music together — onstage and off.

In fact, in a new interview, the couple broke down the secret to their success — and it's surprisingly simple.

Be grateful

“It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special,” McGraw told People magazine in a joint chat with his wife of 21 years.

They do more together now than ever before. The spouses released their first full-length album together last year, and they're currently co-headlining their third tour side-by-side.

Mutual appreciation

McGraw and Hill are international hit-makers, but they have no bigger fans than each other.

“I watch him perform and still to this day I’m awed by it," she confessed, with him adding, "I could listen to her sing all night."

Personal space

Part of what keeps them together is knowing when to be apart.

“We both have our daily routines, and we have our own dressing rooms," Hill told the magazine. "We each have our own space to retreat to so we do get time to ourselves."

Give time, not grand gestures

Gifts are nice, but the real pleasure for these two is their relationship itself.

"Funny, as we get older it’s less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home,"McGraw explained.

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Oct 14, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

And that philosophy even applies to the biggest events in their marriage.

"For our 20th wedding anniversary, we stayed home, in our pajamas and watched TV," he said. "We loved it."

Fights are just fine

Here's a bonus tip from when the partners sat down with TODAY last fall.

color share link Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on marriage: 'You should be able to argue' Play Video - 4:57 Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on marriage: 'You should be able to argue' Play Video - 4:57

"You should be able to argue," McGraw insisted. "She likes to fight."

As for Hill, she confirmed that sentiment, adding that she know just "how to press this guy's buttons."