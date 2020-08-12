See Thomas Rhett's birthday tribute to 'sweet little' daughter Ada James

Thomas Rhett is helping daughter Ada James celebrate her third birthday!

The country music star, 30, shared a gallery of adorable photos of the little girl Wednesday on Instagram. "Happiest of birthday to my sweet little Ada James! You are the sweetest/ most sassy kid that I know. You make the room light with just your smile," he gushed in the caption.

"Can not believe you are 3 already! Love you baby girl," Rhett added.

Ada is seen playing outside with a toy bow and arrow in one pic, and enjoying a dip in a lake with big sister Willa Gray, 4, in others. A final photo shows her grinning as she holds a sparkler at a nighttime celebration.

The "Marry Me" singer shares both girls and their younger sister, Lennon, 6 months, with wife Lauren Akins, 30. And though he's previously joked about being the only guy in the house, it's clear Rhett loves being a girl dad.

In July, the Grammy nominee proudly shared a video of Ada painting his toenails pink. "This is invigorating," he wrote of his adorable pedicure.

And last Halloween, the musician melted hearts when he shared photos of his family dressed up as characters from "The Little Mermaid."

Sporting a long red wig, Willa gives her dad a smooch in one shot. "Had to get that kiss on the cheek from Ariel," Rhett captioned it.

In another, Rhett holds Ada, who's wearing a cute fish costume, and a batch of homemade treats. "And you know I had to bake cookies with Flounder," the doting dad wrote.