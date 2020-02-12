Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcome baby girl

Country star Thomas Rhett is now a proud dad to three little girls! Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed baby Lennon Love Akins to the world on Feb. 10.

"It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world," Rhett wrote on Instagram. "My wife is just incredible through the entire birth 🙌🏼 watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!"

Rhett and Akins already had two older daughters together — Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2. Rhett said both girls were excited about their family's latest arrival.

"Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet," he wrote. "The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!!"

In the slideshow Rhett posted on Tuesday night, newborn Lennon Love looks snuggly in her family's arms. In one shot, her older sisters give her a kiss and in another, she sleeps in her mom's arms as her proud dad looks on.

In Akins' post announcing the newborn, she called Lennon Love their "early Valentine baby."

"...her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face," she added.

"My WHOLE heart," Akins captioned another post of her three daughters on Tuesday night, complete with heart emojis.

Rhett and Akins have had a sense of humor about having three girls. When they announced they were expecting a girl (again), Akins quipped "if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things ... jk, he’s excited too."

"Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone," Rhett joked in the birth announcement he posted on Tuesday.

Rhett and Akins adopted Willa Gray in May 2017. Three months after they brought Willa home, Lauren gave birth to Ada James.

Congrats to the new family of five!