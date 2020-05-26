Thomas Rhett shares pic that any mom with a newborn will understand

Thomas Rhett sent a virtual high-five to his wife, Lauren Akins, for the way she deftly handled their newborn daughter spitting up all over her clothes.

The country star, 30, shared a pic of Akins, also 30, cradling 3-month-old Lennon Love with a big smile on her face despite the fact that Lennon's mess pretty much covers her shirt.

"You are my hero," Rhett wrote in the caption.

The "Life Changes" singer knows firsthand that holding newborns can be a tricky business. In March, he shared a pic of himself shortly after his baby daughter spit up all over him. "Everything’s fine," he joked.

The couple welcomed Lennon Love on Feb. 10. Rhett shared the news in an excited Instagram post. "It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world," the singer gushed. "My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!"

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2012, are also parents to two older daughters — Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2 — and both of them are clearly thrilled about the new addition to their family. After Lennon's arrival, Akins shared an adorable pic of the girls cooing over their little sister.

Just days ago, Akins shared another sweet pic of herself cuddled up with all three of her daughters.

"Movie night with my besties," wrote the happy mom.