Thomas Rhett gets adorable pedicure from 2-year-old daughter — watch the video

Thomas Rhett's 2-year-old daughter, Ada, gave her daddy an adorable pedicure.

The country music star, 30, took to Instagram Thursday to share a sweet video of Ada painting his toenails pink as the pair sit together on a patio. "This is invigorating," the singer captioned the cute clip.

The Grammy nominee shares little Ada and daughters Willa, 4, and Lennon, 5 months, with his wife, Lauren Akins, 30.

Just last month, Rhett, got fans feeling emotional when he shared a video of himself performing a heartfelt song called "Things Dads Do" that he co-wrote with his father, country singer Rhett Akins.

The song captures the many facets of fatherhood. Its lyrics celebrated the everyday things dads do— like making their kids mow the lawn and taking pictures on the first day of school — as well as the special wonder of a father watching his kids have babies of their own.

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, pose with their two oldest two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, at the CMA Awards in November 2019. Akins gave birth to their third daughter, Lennon Love, in February 2020.

"He'll say she looks perfect and he'll shake your hand and say now you'll understand / Things dads do / You'll think it's crazy until you want two," Rhett croons on the number.

Of course, not every moment of parenting is filled with joy. Some episodes are, well, pretty yucky. In May, Rhett sent a virtual high-five to his wife for the way she deftly handled newborn Lennon spitting up all over her clothes.

Rhett posted an Instagram pic of the busy mom of three cradling little Lennon with a big smile on her face despite the fact that Lennon's mess covers her shirt. "You are my hero," Rhett wrote in the caption.

The "Life Changes" singer knows firsthand that holding newborns can be a tricky business. In March, he shared a photo of himself shortly after Lennon spit up all over him.

"Everything’s fine," Rhett joked in his caption.