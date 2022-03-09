Gwyneth Paltrow honors daughter Apple in International Women’s Day post

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a sweet message for her daughter, Apple, on Tuesday to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The Oscar winner, 49, uploaded a photo to her Instagram page that showed her video chatting with the 17-year-old.

“Happy international womens day,” Paltrow began in the caption. “I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard.”

While reflecting on the influential women in her life, the Goop founder wanted to specifically give a shout out to her daughter.

In honor of the special day, which recognizes the achievements of women across the globe, she wrote, “I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it.”

She continued to praise Apple and added, “This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet.”

At the end of the caption, she said Apple, “made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.”

Paltrow shares Apple and 15-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin.

She previously penned heartfelt messages to her children in September to celebrate National Daughters Day and National Sons Day on Instagram. For Apple’s post, she gushed, “Oh man do I love you,” next to a photo of them posing together.

“Total heart melter,” she wrote to show appreciation for Moses a couple days later.

During her appearance on “Shop TODAY with Jill Martin” last year, Paltrow revealed that her children do not watch her films.

“My kids have never seen me in a movie,” she shared at the time. “I mean, I think my son has seen the ‘Iron Man’ things, but I don’t think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie.”

She said Apple “thinks it’s weird if I’m onscreen.”

As she placed both hands over her heart, Paltrow laughed and said, “She says she likes me here.”

In 2018, Paltrow married writer and director Brad Falchuk. He also has two teenage children: daughter Isabella and son Brody.