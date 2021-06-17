Gwyneth Paltrow says daughter Apple has never seen her movies

Gwyneth Paltrow may be one of Hollywood's most recognizable A-listers, but don't expect her teenage children — daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15 — to know any of her movies.

During an appearance on the premiere episode of "Shop TODAY with Jill Martin” Thursday on the TODAY All Day streaming channel, the Oscar winner and Goop founder, 48, revealed that her kids (whom she shares with ex Chris Martin) haven't exactly gone out of their way to see her films.

"My kids have never seen me in a movie," Paltrow revealed, adding, "I mean, I think my son has seen the 'Iron Man' things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."

The "Politician" star added that Apple "thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen."

"She says she likes me here," said Paltrow, laughing, as she placed both hands over her heart.

The actor also revealed that her favorite movie of her own is the 2001 comedy "The Royal Tenenbaums."

Paltrow, who played Margot, a chain-smoking former child prodigy in the film, revealed Monday in a virtual reunion with her co-stars hosted by the Tribeca Festival that she has happy memories of her late father, producer and director Bruce Paltrow, visiting her on the film's set.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her dad, Bruce Paltrow, in December 1999. Kevin.Mazur / WireImage

"I have a memory of my dad visiting," Paltrow said during the reunion, according to USA Today. "He came the day that we did a scene where I'm getting off the bus and Richie's picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day."

Paltrow's father died the following year at age 58 from complications of cancer and pneumonia.

Though she normally doesn't like watching herself onscreen, Paltrow said remembering her father stopping by the set makes watching "The Royal Tenenbaums" enjoyable.

"I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it's kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career," she said.

Related:

TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at TODAY.com.