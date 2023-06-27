Adam Sandler’s daughter Sunny joins her parents at 'The Out-Laws' premiere

Adam Sandler brought some special guests to his latest movie premiere, including his youngest daughter, Sunny.

Sandler, 56, his wife, Jackie Sandler, 48, and Sunny, 14, posed for some cute family photos on the red carpet at the June 26 premiere of “The Out-Laws,” which Sandler co-produced.

Sunny, 14, joined her parents at the premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws." Chris Pizzello / AP

Sunny sported a satiny blue dress with a white floral print, paired with silver heels and a wavy hairstyle.

Her mom also went for a silky ensemble, sporting a short, cream dress and blazer.

Sunny’s dad, meanwhile, kept things more casual in a tropical, blue-and-white top and gray slacks.

Adam and Jackie Sandler also share an older daughter, Sadie, 17.

While Sadie did not appear to attend “The Out-Laws” premiere, both she and Sunny hit the red carpet with their parents in March for a "Murder Mystery 2" photo call in Paris, France.

Both girls have appeared in several of their dad’s projects over the years, including “Jack and Jill,” “Pixels,” and both “Grown Ups” movies.

Adam and Jackie Sandler recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and the “Uncut Gems” star honored his wife and their daughters in a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life,” he wrote in the caption. “My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”

Sandler was not the only star to bring his kids to “The Out-Laws” premiere in Los Angeles.

Pierce Brosnan, 70, walked the red carpet with two of his sons, Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26, all three looking dapper as they posed for plenty of father-son photos.