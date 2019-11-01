While we're still reeling over the TODAY anchors cutting loose during our epic Halloween extravaganza, it's their kids' costumes that are really giving us something to gush over.

Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie and their adorable gangs went door to door together in what has become a tradition between their firstborn besties. Jenna shared a carousel of images to Instagram, explaining that since her husband was away on work, she was super thankful for "sister wife" Savannah to help wrangle the trick-or-treating troops.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Jenna's kids — Mila, 6, Poppy, 4, and newborn Hal — went as a "cat family," purring their way into our hearts with adorable takes on our feline friends.

Savannah shared more pics from the evening. Her 5-year-old daughter, Vale, dressed as painter Frida Kahlo (a callback to her 2016 costume!), while 2-year-old Charley went as a train conductor.

Hoda Kotb had her hands full, as this was her first Halloween with two daughters. She seemed to go big instead of going home and got some friends and family in on a "Sesame Street" parade that took the streets of New York City by storm. Watch out Macy's Day!

Hoda was Elmo, boyfriend Joel Schiffman was Big Bird, 2-year-old daughter Haley was Abby Cadabby, and her mom, Sameha, was Cookie Monster.

But don't think they left baby Hope out of the fun! The newest addition to Hoda's family went as a cookie.

Dylan Dreyer also shared some adorable snaps from her evening with 2-year-old Calvin. The pair went as a caddie and golfer, respectively, making for a tee-rrific ensemble for a mommy-and-son costume.

Meanwhile, Craig Melvin and his family really won the matching category. Wife Lindsay, 5-year-old son Del and 2-year-old Sibby all rocked skeleton onesies with dad.

And while Al Roker's kids may be a little too old to get up in the gig for trick-or-treating, that didn't leave him out of the fray of posting proudly to social media. His dog, Pepper, was dressed as a bumblebee, with Roker joking in true Roker fashion that she was "bee-ing a little pet-ulant!"

Until next year!