Halloween is here, and that means it’s time to dress up — and to get down!

Forget about the ghosts and goblins this year. Here at TODAY, we’re celebrating the holiday by getting into the groove with some of the best (and one of the worst) dance routines from the big and small screens.

So put on your dancing shoes and get ready to waltz, jive, hustle and maybe even have the time of your life (hint!) along with us.

Craig Melvin and Al Roker kicked things off old-school with ‘90s movies as they brought Will Smith and Carlton Banks to life on the plaza for some “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fun.

Craig Melvin as Will Smith in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." TODAY

And, of course, that can only mean one thing: They did The Carlton!

That was a tough act to follow, but Peter Alexander did just that as he got “Footloose” with Kevin Bacon’s high-kicking character from the 1984 forbidden-dance flick.

Peter Alexander as Kevin Bacon in "Footloose."

Not everyone can pull off that kind of footwork. Some people have two left feet (and a couple of wayward thumbs), a fact Dylan Dreyer reminded us about when she delivered the fantastically awful Elaine Dance from “Seinfeld.”

In the words of George Costanza, “Sweet fancy Moses!”

Dylan Dreyer as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld."

How do you top something like that? With something like this: Willie Geist channeling his inner Johnny from 1987’s “Dirty Dancing” alongside a familiar face we haven’t seen in a while — and we’re not just talking about Baby!

.@JennaBushHager and @WillieGeist are having the time of their lives as Baby and Johnny from “Dirty Dancing”! #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/fCvdx6GmBn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2019

Jenna Bush Hager took a break from her maternity leave to rejoin the TODAY gang as Johnny’s main squeeze and re-enacted the movie’s most memorable moment — complete with the lift that’s often imitated (but, sadly, not often successful).

Next up was Sheinelle Jones marching to the beat of “Rhythm Nation,” and portraying a spot-on Janet Jackson from the 1989 music video (and the “Rhythm Nation 1814” film).

Sheinelle Jones as Janet Jackson.

And then, suddenly, it was time for another star to move to the music — John Travolta, or rather his character from “Saturday Night Fever” played to perfection by Hoda Kotb!

Hoda Kotb as John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever."

She had the iconic white suit, the Cuban-heel boots and, most importantly, the unforgettable moves that launched a disco craze in 1977.

And hot on her stylish heels were two more anchors-turned-dancers — and one more Travolta!

Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie as Danny and Sandy in "Grease."

Carson Daly took on the role of Danny from “Grease” alongside Savannah Guthrie’s Sandy, who was all decked out in bad-girl black from the film’s final scene.

What a treat! And here’s hoping your Halloween is filled with plenty more of those.