See what this little boy has to say to his mom when she criticizes herself

As if it's not enough that we have a short work week, the internet has been giving us even more reasons to smile!

It's Pride Month!

June 1 began Pride Month, and we're celebrating every color of the rainbow here at TODAY. To reflect on how far we have come, check out our collection of the top 50 milestones in pop culture history.

... and Seattle schools are proud

TikTok user Jaclyn, also known as @teacherinreallife, posted a picture of the Pride flag flying at her Seattle school and noted that every school in her district is flying the flag this month.

"I want to show you that some schools get it. Some school districts are getting it right," she said. "We want to make it clear that every child is loved and supported. You are welcome here."

A boy and a puppy with something in common found each other

Paxton Williams, 7, needed to have one of his legs amputated after he suffered complications from an infection when he was a newborn. Marvel, a golden retriever puppy, was born at the end of February without one of her paws.

When Marvel and Paxton met, it was love at first sight.

“It was about as sweet as it can get,” Marvel's breeder said. “Paxton just got down on the floor and Marvel just gave him a little puppy attack, licking his face, and Paxton just kept giggling. We all just kind of looked at each other, all teary-eyed, like, ‘This is it. It’s a match.’ It almost makes me choke up because it’s just really sweet.”

... and this former stray cat knew just what a lost kitten needed

TikTok user @cotton3611 posted a video about NomNom, a former rescue cat whose owner found an abandoned kitten alone in the woods near their home.

NomNom brought the scared kitten home. "From rescued to rescuer," @cotton3611 wrote. Looks like another match!

Lance Bass has baby news!

Dads? Former 'N Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin say, "It's Gonna Be Me."

The couple are expecting their first children, boy-girl twins!

They have been reluctant to celebrate too soon after trying to become parents for years. After nine different egg donors, surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a surrogate's miscarriage last year, they are finally getting their happy ending.

Congratulations, "Zaddies"!

... and this "dada" finally heard the word he has been waiting for

How cute are these two?

Congrats, Dada!

Apparently, our kids do notice what we do for them

Sometimes, TikTok trends are scary. Other times, they are awesome. One new trend has teens and young adults using the song "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the movie "Mamma Mia" to pay tribute to the little (and sometimes big) things their parents and grandparents do for them.

Now this is social media content we can support!

... and some parents are using social media to their advantage

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and TikTok user @mamijugglinglife is getting creative when it comes to encouraging her teenage daughter to get her schoolwork done.

She made a deal with her daughter: Every time she misses an assignment, she has to make a TikTok video with her mom.

Well played, Mami!

This little girl has birthday cake strategy all figured out

The only tough thing about birthday cakes when you are 3 years old is that you have to share them. Leona Feigh on Minneapolis has solved this issue.

For her birthday, she requested a "Lion King" cake — but specifically, a cake that depicted the scene in the movie when Simba's father, Mufasa, dies, because "everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will all be for me."

Leona's uncle, comedian Casey Feigh, reported her request on Twitter, where it went viral.

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

Leona, we hope you enjoyed every bit of your very special cake. We hope to have your problem-solving skills the next time we are making our own birthday requests!

... and this little boy has some important words for his mom when she puts herself down

TikTok user Caitlin Fladager's 6-year-old son is having none of it when she tries to say she is "looking a little rough right now."

"Don't ever say that! You're the prettiest ever!" he says, punctuating his proclamation with a kiss on her forehead. We like the way this boy thinks.

... and we love to see this kind of support from a husband

"I will make my wife's retail store go viral!" wrote TikTok user Dakota Brown.

Mission accomplished!

Finally...

We love a surprise proposal, and this one made us cheer and cry at the same time.

Have a great weekend!

