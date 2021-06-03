When raising teenagers, it sometimes feel like they don't appreciate anything their parents do for them. A recent TikTok trend is proving otherwise.
Using a sound clipped from the song "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the "Mamma Mia" movie soundtrack and hashtags like #MakeMomEpic and #BestDadEver, teens and young adults are sharing sweet moments with their parents and grandparents.
The videos show example after example of unconditional love, and the results might leave you feeling a little — or maybe very — emotional.
There are adorable dads, like this adoptive dad on his daughter's wedding day ...
... the dad who organized a "Gilmore Girls" watch party, complete with appropriately themed snacks and outfits, just to bond with his daughters:
... the dad who tracks his daughter's car on GPS so he can be waiting for her in the driveway to snag a hug whenever she comes home from college:
... and the dad who flashes his daughter goodbye with his hazard lights every morning on the way to work:
Fitting for Pride Month, there are the parents and grandparents who supported their LGBTQ+ children:
And there are parents who went above and beyond the call of duty:
And parents who were there for their kids, grandkids, and even the family they chose, just when they needed them the most:
Meryl Streep herself even received the TikTok treatment in a post featuring the moment she gave her daughter her diploma at her graduation from Vassar College.
Take heart, parents: Your children do feel the love you give in big ways and small every day.
