When raising teenagers, it sometimes feel like they don't appreciate anything their parents do for them. A recent TikTok trend is proving otherwise.

Using a sound clipped from the song "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the "Mamma Mia" movie soundtrack and hashtags like #MakeMomEpic and #BestDadEver, teens and young adults are sharing sweet moments with their parents and grandparents.

The videos show example after example of unconditional love, and the results might leave you feeling a little — or maybe very — emotional.

There are adorable dads, like this adoptive dad on his daughter's wedding day ...

... the dad who organized a "Gilmore Girls" watch party, complete with appropriately themed snacks and outfits, just to bond with his daughters:

... the dad who tracks his daughter's car on GPS so he can be waiting for her in the driveway to snag a hug whenever she comes home from college:

... and the dad who flashes his daughter goodbye with his hazard lights every morning on the way to work:

Fitting for Pride Month, there are the parents and grandparents who supported their LGBTQ+ children:

And there are parents who went above and beyond the call of duty:

And parents who were there for their kids, grandkids, and even the family they chose, just when they needed them the most:

Meryl Streep herself even received the TikTok treatment in a post featuring the moment she gave her daughter her diploma at her graduation from Vassar College.

Take heart, parents: Your children do feel the love you give in big ways and small every day.

