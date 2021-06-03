IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Teens are making sweet video tributes to their parents set to 'Mamma Mia' song

If you've ever wondered whether kids notice and appreciate their moms and dads, here's your answer.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

When raising teenagers, it sometimes feel like they don't appreciate anything their parents do for them. A recent TikTok trend is proving otherwise.

Using a sound clipped from the song "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the "Mamma Mia" movie soundtrack and hashtags like #MakeMomEpic and #BestDadEver, teens and young adults are sharing sweet moments with their parents and grandparents.

The videos show example after example of unconditional love, and the results might leave you feeling a little — or maybe very — emotional.

There are adorable dads, like this adoptive dad on his daughter's wedding day ...

@its_mal_pal

please, just wait for the photos 🥲🤧 I love this sound so much ##slippingthroughmyfingers ##daddysgirl ##weddingtiktok ##fyp ##adopted

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto

... the dad who organized a "Gilmore Girls" watch party, complete with appropriately themed snacks and outfits, just to bond with his daughters:

@simcee0

the hand made Luke’s sign 🥺 ##gilmoregirls ##bestdad

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto

... the dad who tracks his daughter's car on GPS so he can be waiting for her in the driveway to snag a hug whenever she comes home from college:

@anna_heid

##greenscreenvideo my freakin heart.

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto

... and the dad who flashes his daughter goodbye with his hazard lights every morning on the way to work:

@daphnievega

It’s the small gesture that counts. ##dad ##dadsoftiktok ##fyp

♬ Slipping Through My Fingers - From 'Mamma Mia!' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Meryl Streep & Amanda Seyfried

Fitting for Pride Month, there are the parents and grandparents who supported their LGBTQ+ children:

@liesiekelly

the fact that she’s trying really means the world ##theythemfemme ##TikTokGGT

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@veryharryhill

Thanks dad for being a lighting designer on Beauty and the Beast even though I was just a dancing plate

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@fortunemerrit

I love my grandmother so much bro. you’re the best claire ##grandmagoals

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@mckenziehannewyk

Since you all loved my dad, it’s momma’s time to shinnneee ##lgtbqtiktok ##lgbtqally ##sentimental

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto

And there are parents who went above and beyond the call of duty:

@avawillyums

If you saw me crying on Amtrak don’t worry about it.

♬ Slipping Through My Fingers - From 'Mamma Mia!' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Meryl Streep & Amanda Seyfried
@rock.your.crocs.off

i love him so much ##father ##bestdadever ##greenscreen ##fyp ##slippingthroughmyfingers ##trending

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@cheekybeej

and he built the display shelf too 😭😭😭

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@avaoyaaa

##duet with @abbey0yasu getting my last sandwiches in before college 🥺 ##fyp

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto

And parents who were there for their kids, grandkids, and even the family they chose, just when they needed them the most:

@sydneyk570

I do not deserve my Pop, he even matched his suit to my dress 🥺 ##greenscreen ##foryoupage ##slippingthroughmyfingers

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@drinkingpineapplejuice

sad on a wednesday night and wasn’t in the mood for dining hall food so they came to the rescue ##college

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@lexiedeww

Protect Tom at all costs ##greenscreen ##MakeMomEpic ##EnvisionGreatness

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@kenziritotheburrito

he is quite literally the cutest and most caring man to walk this earth.

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@mollybrown.18

never cried harder in my life

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto
@james.and.rory

God sent us two angels, Mimi Liz and Papa Charlie 🙏🏻 ##MakeMomEpic ##militaryspouse ##grandparents ##iloveyou ##deployment ##slippingthroughmyfingers

♬ original sound - Claudia Stuto

Meryl Streep herself even received the TikTok treatment in a post featuring the moment she gave her daughter her diploma at her graduation from Vassar College.

@moon0549

☺️💗 ##merylstreep ##louisajacobsongummer ##vassar ##graduation ##proudmom ##fyp ##graduate ##slippingthroughmyfingers

♬ Slipping Through My Fingers - From 'Mamma Mia!' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Meryl Streep & Amanda Seyfried

Take heart, parents: Your children do feel the love you give in big ways and small every day.

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.