‘The One with the Lesbian Wedding’

Jan. 18, 1996

One of the most popular sitcoms of all time, “Friends” features a lesbian wedding of two supporting characters, Carol (Jane Sibbett) and Susan (Jessica Hecht). Titled "The One with the Lesbian Wedding,” the bride did not kiss the other bride at the end, making the wedding a little less than realistic for viewers.

Lashes and heels and wigs... oh my!

Sept. 8 1996

The film “To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar!” is released. The Stephen Spielberg-backed project tells the story of three drag queens — Noxeema, Chi-Chi and Vida, played by Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo and Patrick Swayze respectively — who take off on a cross-country adventure to participate in a huge drag pageant, stopping in a small homophobic town where they teach the locals about love and acceptance. Having grossed more than $47 million worldwide and snatching the No. 1 spot at the box office for its first two weeks in theaters, the film sashayed its way into the hearts of America.

‘Yep, I’m Gay’

April, 1997

In perhaps one of the most famous coming-out announcements of all time, Ellen DeGeneres comes out on the cover of Time magazine, and her TV character becomes the first leading character to come out on a primetime network television show.

Just Jack… and Karen and 'Will & Grace'

Sept. 21, 1998

“Will & Grace” debuts on NBC, seamlessly bringing two gay series regular characters into the living rooms of America. The series goes on to air for eight years, win 16 Emmys and becomes part of NBC's highly-successful "Must See TV" lineup on Thursday nights. In 2012 on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” then Vice President Joe Biden said, “I think ‘Will & Grace’ probably did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody’s ever done so far.”

‘True Love’

May 24, 2000

In an episode titled "True Love," Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith) and his boyfriend Ethan (Adam Kauffman) lock lips passionately, making "Dawson's Creek" the first show ever to depict a kiss between two men on American primetime television.

A queer cultural phenomenon

Dec. 3, 2000

“Queer as Folk” begins airing on Showtime. Based on the U.K version of the same name, the American series tells the story of five gay men and was lauded for its sincere depiction of the LGBTQ community, quickly making it one of the most watched shows on Showtime.

‘New Moon Rising’

May 2, 2000

Always championing the outsider, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” elated fans when Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) came out during an episode titled “New Moon Rising.” Her subsequent relationship with Tara Maclay (Amber Benson) on the series paved new ground, making “Buffy” the first show to develop an accurate and evolved lesbian relationship between two main characters.

'I'm a dyke!'

February 2002

Rosie O'Donnell comes out during a benefit event for Ovarian Cancer Research, stating, “I’m a dyke!” The next month, the award-winning talk show host opened up about her sexuality to Diane Sawyer for ABC News.

'All things just keep getting better'

July 15, 2003

Bravo debuts a new makeover show called “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” which unites heterosexual men and the queer community in ways never seen before on television. The show became a ratings success and won an Emmy for outstanding reality program.

Putting lesbians at the center

Jan. 18, 2004

Between 2004 and 2009, Showtime gained an army of devoted fans thanks to the success of “The L Word,” which became television’s first drama centered on lesbian characters.

'I wish I knew how to quit you'

Dec. 9, 2005

Based on a 1997 award-winning short story of the same name, “Brokeback Mountain” depicts the intense decadeslong relationship between cowboy Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and farmhand Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), who fall in love in the mountains of Wyoming in 1963 while tending sheep. The film received eight nominations and won three Oscars at the 2006 awards ceremony and is widely considered to be the quintessential queer movie for its portrayal of universal love.

'I'm more liberated'

July, 2006

Lance Bass, former 'NSync singer, came forward with his sexual orientation to People magazine for the cover of its August 2006 issue. "The thing is, I’m not ashamed — that’s the one thing I want to say," Bass told the magazine of his decision to come out. "I don't think it's wrong, I'm not devastated going through this. I'm more liberated and happy than I’ve been my whole life. I'm just happy."

1st openly transgender actress playing a transgender character

2007

After appearing in beloved queer films like “Wigstock” and “To Wong Foo,” Candis Cayne stars in the ABC series “Dirty Sexy Money,” making her the first transgender actress to play a recurring transgender character on primetime television.

Breaking news

2008

Rachel Maddow becomes the first openly gay anchor to host a major primetime news show in the United States.

Start your engines…

Feb. 2, 2009

“RuPaul's Drag Race” premieres on Logo. Snatching numerous awards and spawning countless international iterations across the globe, the series became a worldwide phenomenon and the most influential piece of LGBT pop culture in the 21st century.