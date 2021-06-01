Lance Bass reveals he and husband are expecting twins

Lance Bass is getting ready for fatherhood times two!

The former 'N Sync star and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting boy-girl twins, the couple told People in an exclusive interview. The twins will be the first children for Bass and Turchin, who tied the knot in 2014.

Bass, 42, and Turchin, 34, first hinted at the announcement in a Halloween-themed TikTok video on Tuesday afternoon. In the video, the two dads-to-be hear cries in their house and bring in a paranormal investigator who informs them there's "more than one." Another creepy shot reminiscent of the twins in "The Shining" shows the silhouettes of a little boy and girl haunting their house.

"Coming this fall. #TheyreComing #HappyPride #ForYourPride #TodayIsLove #Zaddies," Bass captioned the video.

The two have been trying to become parents for years and have been through nine different egg donors, surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments, they told the outlet. Bass said the couple's surrogate was pregnant with twins last year, but miscarried.

When they received the happy news that they were once again pregnant, Bass said the couple was hesitant to celebrate too soon.

"Because of what we've been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited. And it kind of sucks because when you find out you're pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family. You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn't want to go through the pain again of losing them," Bass said. "We told our friends and family about the ninth week, when we finally felt comfortable. You think you're going to jinx it or something."

The pregnancy is extra special for the couple since Turchin is also a boy-girl twin. After an egg retrieval, the dads-to-be each fertilized half of the eggs and ended up with two healthy embryos.

While their official due date is in early November, Bass said he hopes the twins arrive a little early, just in time to be "Halloween babies."

"They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed," he said.