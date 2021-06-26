See the 30 funniest parents on social media this week

Kids say the darnedest things, and they're usually funny... unless they're spilling family secrets or telling a story that just. Won't. End.

Regardless of how much they tend to embarrass us or drive us nuts, we sure do love them. And on the most stressful days of parenting, there's not much left to do but laugh.

So join us as we count down this week's funniest parents on social media.

Gotta catch 'em all!

Where did we get the idea that boys talk less than girls? Because it certainly wasn't from an 8yo boy with a Pokemon obsession. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) June 22, 2021

We want the green one!

Ours, too!

It's quite a burden.

At what age did I become extremely aware of everything that needs to be done at all times? — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 21, 2021

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

So true...

Definitely.

It should be illegal for kids to change their favorite Disney character without giving you a 30 day notice — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 21, 2021

They're always there.

Being a parent is comforting because even when you’re in the bathroom, there’s always someone who is doing everything they can to see you. — Jess Carpenter (@JessCarpWrites) June 22, 2021

Whyyy?

We're in!

normalize eating supermarket bakery buttercream from a piping bag and calling it self care — That Mom Tho 🏳️‍🌈 (@mom_tho) June 22, 2021

What, like it's hard?

Darn it.

Turns out saying “we’ll hang out when this is all over” is really coming back to bite me in the introverted ass — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) June 23, 2021

This is real life.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

#NotFair

Lose a tooth as a kid, get $1.50 from the tooth fairy.



Lose a tooth as an adult, pay $1,200 to the dentist. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) June 24, 2021

Bless her little heart.

My daughter (5) just said she can't wait to be fat like me so it's easier to float. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) June 23, 2021

Yesss.

Following.

Don't even ask.

That's a win.

My son may look exactly like my husband, but I just realized he’s been hiding snacks in his carseat so at least I know he’s got my personality. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) June 24, 2021

Just don't.

Getting older is fun.

Reached the age where sleeping with the wrong pillow feels like I fell out of a 12th story window. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 23, 2021

Goodbye!

The worst mom!

Today I’m the World’s Worst Mom because we have to “go through July“ before we get to his birthday in September. — redyellowgreendance 🌈 (@RYGdance) June 24, 2021

A total pro...

Welcome to parenting, you are now a champion at reheating coffee. — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) June 24, 2021

Snip snip!

Whoa...

Summer's here!

Sending a shoutout to all the parents who turned a blind eye while their kids filled the good Tupperware with bubbles, ground up sidewalk chalk and grass clippings to make a “potion” because at least it keeps them outside and entertained. Happy summer! — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) June 24, 2021

Definitely tricky...

Something's not right here.

My wife asked me to wash the towels today. Can anyone help me figure out which setting to use? pic.twitter.com/Rhu2sryE9s — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) June 23, 2021

Let's not get crazy!

This.

Related (funny) video: