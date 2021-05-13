See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

Dads are funny, but as we get closer to Father's Day, they just seem a bit more hilarious.

Whether they're worried about who's been leaving the lights on all day or scouring their local big box stores for the perfect cargo shorts, we can't help but love them.

We also love the moms who put up with them, and the funny things they share about life with their kids and a partner who can sometimes seem like an extra toddler. After all, if we can't laugh about the stresses of family life, what can we do?

So laugh along with us this week as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

How rude.

I shopped at Marshall’s yesterday for the first time in two years. They had no cargo shorts.



I was not informed of these changes. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) May 3, 2021

Makes sense.

I'm pretty sure the kids just squeeze toothpaste directly on the bathroom counter and then rub their teeth on it. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 12, 2021

Instant.

Equally classy...

My grandmother had a vanity plate that read “A Touch of Class” and I think about that when I (only 2 generations later) drink my wine straight from the bottle cause I don’t want to have to wash a glass — Deena Lang (@itsdeenalang) May 11, 2021

Wait, how much?

It's a solid plan!

I get it orcas.

I too flash my white belly to scare intruders — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) May 12, 2021

#LifeSkills

All my daughter ate for dinner was bread and water, so she will be prepared for a recession or a life of crime. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) May 3, 2021

Need. To. Know.

Savage, kid. Savage.

My 6 year old just saw a photo of Nelly in a durag and asked if it was a photo of me so I’m auctioning him off, bids starting at a broken popsicle stick and a used tissue. — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) May 4, 2021

It's on our calendar!

So as it turns out I am the only one in this family that knows how to turn off a light when I leave a room. I’ll be giving lessons at 6. Be there. — Callooh Callay MF (@deeprocktees) May 12, 2021

Because parenting.

Dad level 100.

Only thing on my Father’s Day gift registry is lumber. — Dad Bits (@DadBits) May 12, 2021

Aww, Carl and Ellie!

My kids put the movie Up on just so they could watch me cry at the beginning because they like to laugh at me when I cry.



So yeah, kids are great! — KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) May 12, 2021

No. Privacy. Anymore.

Fact.

Did you know…



The average parent spends 12 hours every morning trying to convince their child to put their shoes on — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) May 12, 2021

Stealing this idea.

I only shave the very bottoms of my legs where my sweatpants creep up and so far my husband hasn't noticed — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) May 12, 2021

Ouch.

Super fun.

What’s fun about being a woman is when the three hairs you didn’t lose after childbirth turn gray — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) May 12, 2021

Get off my lawn!

You reach an age when you become very critical about people parking near your house. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) May 11, 2021

Oops.

Good luck.

my kid found four cicadas. she announced we will name them Shelly, Sheldon, Shelbert, and Frank. — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) May 12, 2021

The kind of support we all need.

An old friend confessed that when she first met me, she was intimidated by the way I looked in a bikini, and it's the nicest damn thing anyone has ever said. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) May 12, 2021

Paybacks...

Moms, are we right?

[sees mom in person for the first time in over a year]



Mom: You look tired. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) May 8, 2021

Layin' it on thick.

Whyyy?

The loudest sound in the world is a child slurping Cheerios off of a spoon. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) May 4, 2021

What a mighty good man.