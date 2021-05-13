IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 27 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Dads are funny, but as we get closer to Father's Day, they just seem a bit more hilarious.

Whether they're worried about who's been leaving the lights on all day or scouring their local big box stores for the perfect cargo shorts, we can't help but love them.

We also love the moms who put up with them, and the funny things they share about life with their kids and a partner who can sometimes seem like an extra toddler. After all, if we can't laugh about the stresses of family life, what can we do?

So laugh along with us this week as we count down the funniest parents on social media this week.

How rude.

Makes sense.

Instant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COxj3L6FGqy

Equally classy...

Wait, how much?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO0GPWOATop

It's a solid plan!

#LifeSkills

Need. To. Know.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COyuW_Rh15K

Savage, kid. Savage.

It's on our calendar!

Because parenting.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COx3ZNsll4x

Dad level 100.

Aww, Carl and Ellie!

No. Privacy. Anymore.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COvknVFFzVE

Fact.

Stealing this idea.

Ouch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COwDzT_lbot

Super fun.

Get off my lawn!

Oops.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COve0r1gILr

Good luck.

The kind of support we all need.

Paybacks...

https://www.instagram.com/p/COv7QwrgJV5

Moms, are we right?

Layin' it on thick.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COqFTX2HSmJ

Whyyy?

What a mighty good man.

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.