See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

Sunnier weather may bring brighter moods, but forces like hormones...and husbands...are always at work pushing some moms close to losing it. Thankfully, there's social media, where moms (and dads!) can turn to post their hilarious musings on making life work with kids, partners and daily schedules.

This week, we can't stop laughing about the toddler tantrums, postpartum emotions and general mayhem that parents are spilling about online.

Having one of those weeks? Laugh along with us as we count down the funniest parents on the internet.

Seems like a solid plan.

Is it possible to build a moat INSIDE a house? Trying to keep my kids out of my bedroom. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 3, 2021

Where's the lie?

And watch commercials!

“In my day, we had to wait for a TV show to come ON!” …and other old-ass things I say to my kids now. — redyellowgreendance 🌈 (@RYGdance) June 3, 2021

What a dumb rule...

We hope she's OK.

Thoughts and prayers to 4 who had to use minty toothpaste because I forgot to pack her fruit flavored toothpaste. Please respect her privacy at this delicate time. — Marissa 🖤 (@michimama75) June 2, 2021

Yes, but you're not.

Pro tip.

Very rude.

Kinda rude my Face ID didn’t recognize me with a mouth full of food — Mom Meh (@mommeh_dearest) June 3, 2021

We like the way you think, kid.

You can't just kill them!

I'm at that weird emotional post-partum phase where my chives have jumped out of their pot and are taking over the lawn but I can't do anything about it because they're her babies! — Science Mom 🔬 (@EmSlyce) June 3, 2021

This is real.

HA!

My 4YO boy wrote his first joke



Where do dinosaurs buy their groceries? At the tricerashops — Dr Pessimus Prime - advocate for long-arm T rex (@BigJDubz) June 3, 2021

Every time.

There's no deeper love...

We see you.

Looks familiar!

So unfair.

The vet said my dog needs to eat more. Funny how my doctor never tells me that. — SingleBabyMama (@_SingleBabyMama) June 3, 2021

Super relaxing!

Them: Yoga is so relaxing, don't you think?



Me: *thinking about the time I did yoga and my kids started hitting me with whisks and spatulas* Um yeah, sure... — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) May 31, 2021

Husbands say the darnedest things.

Facts.

There are three certainties in life:



1) Death

2) Taxes

3) Kids not replacing an empty toilet paper roll — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 3, 2021

Compromise is good.

I forgot to pick up a bag of salad at the grocery store so I had to improvise and throw $5 in the garbage. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 2, 2021

Pass the doughnuts.

Goals.

I'll tell ya what I want, what I really really want...

baby daddy implies the existence of ginger daddy, scary daddy, Victoria Beckham daddy and sporty daddy — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 3, 2021

Yes!