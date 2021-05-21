See the 31 funniest parents on social media this week

As some kids are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the CDC continues to change its guidelines on pandemic safety, the load is feeling slightly lighter this week.

And, as we expected, the funny moms and dads of the internet are out in full force, making jokes about everything from CDC guidelines to the challenges of parenting teens.

So laugh along with us as we celebrate some small returns to normalcy by counting down the funniest parents on social media this week.

We're not sure either.

My daughters friend told me to “pop off” so I don’t know if I’m dying or really cool. — Maria (@lasagnaonabeach) May 18, 2021

Any time now...

So it's high?

Approximately once a month my mother brings up the fact that my dad called Kathy Ireland attractive once in 1993 if you're wondering what my petty potential is — McMermaid☘ (@colleen_eileen) May 18, 2021

Yes, please.

The CDC recommends putting the toilet seat down, fellas — Satirical Mommy (@MommySatirical) May 18, 2021

A classic.

Us, too!

I would spend all my time in bikinis if bikinis were actually little beach huts where they served me free cocktails. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) May 19, 2021

#MentalHealthDay

This kid told me he was too sick for school and then I find him lounging by the pool living his best life. Sometimes I wonder how he got so gangster, and then I remember, that shit's genetic. pic.twitter.com/qRHYSRoz4h — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) May 18, 2021

See ya!

Noted.

The CDC recommends you shave your mustache and pluck your chin hairs before going maskless — snarkandlemons (@snarkandlemons) May 18, 2021

We're still here, buddy.

Netflix is asking every five minutes if we’re still watching and I think it must be suffering from separation anxiety now that people are going outside again. — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) May 18, 2021

It's not fair.

Let's do it.

The CDC recommends wearing skinny jeans and side parts — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) May 18, 2021

Sick burn.

It's pajama time!

I can get rid of my kids’ outgrown toys and clothes without getting too emotional, but you’ll have to pry their little Sandra Boynton books out of my COLD DEAD HANDS. — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) May 18, 2021

We feel this.

We're looking at you, dads.

The CDC would like to remind you that socks and sandals are never ok. — MommyCocktail (@MommyCocktail) May 18, 2021

Every night.

It's kind of sweet?

That'll be nice.

I’m really looking forward to the year 2035 when my 4yo finally goes to sleep — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) May 18, 2021

I'll just sit for a minute.

Thanks, we're good.

CDC: You may resume normal activity.



Me: [looks at a stack of pants with zippers and buttons] No thanks. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) May 18, 2021

Aww.

It's a well-kept secret for a reason.

11: HEY! you never told me there were 4 home alone movies instead of just 2!!



me: we do not discuss 3 and 4. there are only 2. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) May 18, 2021

Accurate.

Toss 'em.

My in-laws: *repeatedly commenting on how much I eat, my weight, and how my clothes fit*



My obstetrician: You’re 20 weeks pregnant and only gained 4 pounds...



What I’d like to do with my in-laws pic.twitter.com/x1ZjrONFIW — Monica Di, PhD 💊🧐 Drug Detective (@NeuroDrugDoc) May 18, 2021

Oh, come on.

He should be a doctor!

I complained about my weak bladder after having large children and luckily my husband was there with an immediate solution. Turns out if I just pee more I won’t have further bladder issues so there ya have it ladies, the more ya know — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) May 18, 2021

Whyyy?

A perk of warmer weather, for sure!

Sometimes, when I need a good laugh, I like to watch my 5yo try to jump rope. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) May 19, 2021

We can get behind this.

The CDC recommends wearing leggings to work — Satirical Mommy (@MommySatirical) May 18, 2021

This!