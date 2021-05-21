IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Hoda's one-on-one conversation with Oprah Winfrey

See the 31 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Terri Peters

As some kids are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the CDC continues to change its guidelines on pandemic safety, the load is feeling slightly lighter this week.

And, as we expected, the funny moms and dads of the internet are out in full force, making jokes about everything from CDC guidelines to the challenges of parenting teens.

So laugh along with us as we celebrate some small returns to normalcy by counting down the funniest parents on social media this week.

We're not sure either.

Any time now...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPDaDWojSoR

So it's high?

Yes, please.

A classic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO_kzaTFj-E

Us, too!

#MentalHealthDay

See ya!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPCqTWshjsu

Noted.

We're still here, buddy.

It's not fair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO-ask9Fw7g

Let's do it.

Sick burn.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPBingahmE1

It's pajama time!

We feel this.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPBcKyXFHwX

We're looking at you, dads.

Every night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO9Ip6GBsOI

It's kind of sweet?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO_apAsAip1

That'll be nice.

I'll just sit for a minute.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO78rP-l572

Thanks, we're good.

Aww.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO6N-TQlydz

It's a well-kept secret for a reason.

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO5xmvMstvu

Toss 'em.

Oh, come on.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO1ZMEilaT3

He should be a doctor!

Whyyy?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPBF82nlQw2

A perk of warmer weather, for sure!

We can get behind this.

This!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPB5AxgnY4x

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.