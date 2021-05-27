IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

It's almost summer and as Memorial Day weekend approaches, parents everywhere are looking forward to slower schedules and lots of time in the sunshine.

But with the perks of warm weather come a bit more time with the kiddos, something that's bound to give us lots of parental commentary to laugh at.

As temps rise and pools get warmer, we've rounded up some of the funniest moms and dads on social media this week. Laugh along with us and enjoy the upcoming 3-day weekend!

Don't feed the birds.

Fingers crossed!

Oh man.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPXJ6k6AFAM

Dads...

Definitely suspicious.

Get it together, Mom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTjXO7MAmJ

Hope you're OK...

Why did I come into this room again?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPUPF4UFgla

Solid observation.

THINK!

#FamilyGameNight

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPUPR5jATVq

Why is this so accurate?

Seriously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPUTFH2gdbp

Go away.

No shame at all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTd2sVAa-J

Mom, are you listening?

Wight now!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTCkbBlBcE

Why, tho?

Terrifying.

Where's the lie?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPRGYdRF961

Exactly.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPGvEabh9OM

Bye!

The dog people...

A kazoo!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPJUNaQFsf9

Totally wild.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPHa1tVhUbj/

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.