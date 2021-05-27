See the 25 funniest parents on social media this week

It's almost summer and as Memorial Day weekend approaches, parents everywhere are looking forward to slower schedules and lots of time in the sunshine.

But with the perks of warm weather come a bit more time with the kiddos, something that's bound to give us lots of parental commentary to laugh at.

As temps rise and pools get warmer, we've rounded up some of the funniest moms and dads on social media this week. Laugh along with us and enjoy the upcoming 3-day weekend!

Don't feed the birds.

Who needs to go to the beach when you can open a bag of chips at home and have your kids surround you like a flock of seagulls? — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) May 26, 2021

Fingers crossed!

I really hope our 16-yr old passes his driver's license test today because my oldest two will be heading to college in the Fall and that leaves us short some designated drivers. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 26, 2021

Oh man.

Dads...

What I said: hey would you mind cleaning out my car real quick before we go



What my husband heard: spend the next four hours in the garage neglecting all your responsibilities and make sure my hubcaps are shiny — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) May 27, 2021

Definitely suspicious.

My 15yo just made a foil hat.



I'm not sure I want to know why. — Normal 3 kids ago 🤪😂 (@MarriedOf3) May 26, 2021

Get it together, Mom.

Hope you're OK...

I said goodnight to 4 and when I left the room I heard her say to her teddies “mummy better not give me the wrong cereal bowl tomorrow”. I have no idea what the wrong cereal bowl is and now I fear for my life. — MumInBits (@MumInBits) May 25, 2021

Why did I come into this room again?

Solid observation.

The worst thing a parent can do to their kid is feed them and help them grow.



*based on observing my kids at dinner and bedtime. — Daisy (@Daisyldoo) May 26, 2021

THINK!

Ok, I'll admit it - I love watching my husband sweat bullets when I ask him why he loves me. — AparnaRC (@Wordesse) May 26, 2021

#FamilyGameNight

Why is this so accurate?

The Wild West, but it's just that one corner of a big parking lot where traffic rules don't apply — meghan (@deloisivete) May 27, 2021

Seriously.

Go away.

Me: *sprays body with Off, lights citronella candles and tiki torches*

Ahh, a nice bug-free evening.



Cicadas: pic.twitter.com/DKJkIwwwR7 — Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) May 26, 2021

No shame at all.

Mom, are you listening?

Sorry I missed an entire week of life but my kid had to tell me one more thing about Minecraft — MumInBits (@MumInBits) May 26, 2021

Wight now!

Why, tho?

Welcome to parenthood. Someone will be along momentarily to tell you how you're doing it wrong. — erin with the good hair (@Mom_Overboard) May 25, 2021

Terrifying.

I’m telling the kid a horror story about how we used to have to disconnect the modem to order a pizza. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) May 24, 2021

Where's the lie?

Exactly.

Bye!

Going to look at paint colors with my wife so I’ll see you guys next week. — Ryan With a Why (@rsf788) May 24, 2021

The dog people...

Of course I know my neighbors, doesn’t everybody?



There’s the pool people, the old people, the pot people, and the hermit people — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) May 27, 2021

A kazoo!

Totally wild.