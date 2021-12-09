See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

Whether the kids are acting out their best "Little Drummer Boy" impressions or having meltdowns because someone touched the elf, it's important to remember this is the happiest season. Or something like that.

Between making sure the family photos indicate pure bliss for everyone on the holiday mailing list and keeping running to-do lists, all while tracking down someone's lost glove, the final stretch of 2021 is a sprint to the finish.

Laugh along with us as we celebrate making it through another week of parenthood.

1. Pa-rum-pum-pum-pum.

2. Not today, Satan.

Actual footage of my children when I tell them they need to shower pic.twitter.com/fcIwy4OjYB — (((Princess of Whales))) (@PrincesaBallena) December 5, 2021

3. Really getting in the spirit.

My husband and I had a few cocktails while we were out shopping and don’t remember what we bought the kids. I’m so excited to see what we got them on Christmas morning. — Jingle Bell Jawbreaker 🎄 (@sixfootcandy) December 3, 2021

4. Surprise, surprise.

5. It is I.

6. You get what you need ... or something like that.

I laughed entirely too hard at this 😆 pic.twitter.com/9S4fPhhCM1 — Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) December 4, 2021

7. Nice try.

8. Like a turkey.

my 4yo: mom, why are grown ups' necks so long?



me: long?



4yo: big



me: big?!



4yo: LOOSE. LIKE TURKEYS!



me: *just dies* — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) December 6, 2021

9. The answer is no.

my kid: can I come in your bed and snuggle*?



*play with my watch, talk non-stop, throw ‘bows, sneeze in my face — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) December 8, 2021

10. The narrator is rarely wrong.

Me: go brush your teeth, I’m not saying it again!!



Narrator: he would, in fact, be saying it several more times — Coach Rusty (@rusty_coach) December 8, 2021

11. What's that I smell?

12. Uh, thanks?

No one:



Absolutely no one:



5: you have creaky old bones, mama — Myrhhissa 💚🎅🏽🎄🤶🏼💛 (@michimama75) December 8, 2021

13. Thanks, Santa.

14. Close.

son: at school today we learned about how water goes up into clouds



me: do you know what that’s called?



son: ummm…eeeeeerection? — 🦇 cella 🦇 (@cellapaz) December 8, 2021

15. You heard it here first.

16. Let's see a show of hands.

17. Night night.

18. Same.

We like to call timeout around the holidays “self on the shelf” — Dad Set Against (@DadSetAgainst) December 8, 2021

19. Tomorrow there will be singing.

This morning my neighbor put a note in my letterbox telling me off for honking my horn to say goodbye to my kids at 9am yesterday



This evening, I’m learning to play the drums — MF FairyPrincessSmoo (@Smooheed) December 7, 2021

20. Say what now?

21. This place is getting burned to the ground.

Our Christmas tree fell over releasing tons of little spiders. Sorry kids Christmas is canceled and we have to move. — ☃️🎄Mom Meh Cheerest🎄☃️ (@mommeh_dearest) December 8, 2021

22. Incoming!

Have kids so your Christmas ornaments become projectiles instead of decor — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) December 8, 2021

23. Medals for everyone.

24. It's the elf diet.

