See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

Whether the kids are acting out their best "Little Drummer Boy" impressions or having meltdowns because someone touched the elf, it's important to remember this is the happiest season. Or something like that.

Between making sure the family photos indicate pure bliss for everyone on the holiday mailing list and keeping running to-do lists, all while tracking down someone's lost glove, the final stretch of 2021 is a sprint to the finish.

Laugh along with us as we celebrate making it through another week of parenthood.

1. Pa-rum-pum-pum-pum.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXH0uv1O3hk

2. Not today, Satan.

3. Really getting in the spirit.

4. Surprise, surprise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXGtGGPOfzf

5. It is I.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJ8GlAlVAU

6. You get what you need ... or something like that.

7. Nice try.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXH15HXgyOv

8. Like a turkey.

9. The answer is no.

10. The narrator is rarely wrong.

11. What's that I smell?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXLyjEnsqUs

12. Uh, thanks?

13. Thanks, Santa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXHc4Wxpv-S

14. Close.

15. You heard it here first.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXLyhQ0s_b0

16. Let's see a show of hands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXL9YIolDxT

17. Night night.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXNCDBHAxy4

18. Same.

19. Tomorrow there will be singing.

20. Say what now?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXM20UFN4tu

21. This place is getting burned to the ground.

22. Incoming!

23. Medals for everyone.

24. It's the elf diet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXKZ29iMO4t

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.