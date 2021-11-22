IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

30 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas to try this year

Fair warning: Some of these set-ups may land you on Santa's naughty list.
Whether parents are looking for elaborate or easy Elf on the Shelf ideas this year, here are 30 prompts from elf arrival to departure.
By Kait Hanson

It's almost that time of year! You know, where the Elf on the Shelf returns to keep an eye on the kids and let them know Christmas is coming, and parents make a mad dash to rearrange their special friend before dawn.

What is Elf on the Shelf?

Elf on the Shelf is a popular tradition where families use a plush stuffed elf to "keep an eye" on children during the countdown to Christmas. The family elf gets a unique name and arrives between the day after Thanksgiving and December 1. Through the years, the trend has gained popularity with parents often seeking out elaborate measures with their North Pole visitor in an effort to make sure children are on their best behavior.

Whether you plan to go all out with elf accessories or want to keep it simple, here are 30 Elf on the Shelf ideas for 2021:

Elf on the Shelf arrival ideas

1. A delicious start to the season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVXZEC4jly-

2. Arrival by air (balloon).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU-nBUeNoBi

3. Special delivery!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVlEMdBLPUt

4. Quarantine jars.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH4pCvbFl2u

5. Elf adoption

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVH58-klfcN

Easy Elf on the Shelf ideas

Let's be honest, while everyone is making merry, the holiday season can feel overwhelming ... and now we have added an elf to the mix. Don't worry, there are easy ways to set up Santa's little spy.

6. Taking a snooze

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc6AVEyDMn2

7. Get pumped for Christmas

https://www.instagram.com/p/SOXqk3K8K6

8. Snow angels for Santa

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqw5acMFreb

9. Fun for everyone!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5vCfKlnOz0

10. Elves watching..."Elf"!

https://www.instagram.com/p/SuZv_SQr0-

11. Could use a little help here!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI_QLDMH21f

12. Elf on the Shelf: "Greatest Showman" edition

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLPDt4llJke

13. Picture perfect.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVAkH9rAQrt

14. Giddy up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbwfe7zlamo

15. Foodie fun (this idea works great on bananas as well!)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTz8BOvJD5T

Cute Elf on the Shelf ideas

For parents interested in upping the ante this year, here are a handful of creative Elf scenes that are sure to please...but do require a bit of planning.

16. Zoom with Santa

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIGKTfzD9xu

17. Cirque du Elf-e

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI_1q9MF-qs

18. Wrap it up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJHkAzmF-x6

19. Twist and shout

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaYO6RwDMnl

20. Ugly sweater party

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJKCfcIF_zx

21. A special breakfast selection.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVJM9Y7Fz9P

22. Pool and floaty required.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrBcllUDf1p

23. Pucker up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRg8fFPDl2u

24. The only acceptable chocolate droppings!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CViUvMhLLjb

25. Splish splash, it's time for a bath.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVaWuT8ragQ

Funny Elf on the Shelf ideas

It's all fun and games until you wind up on the naughty list.

26. Mmm...chips!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJHZtqUlvfR

27. Not your average church choir...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIibC69g4N4

28. Under...where?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVcNE8_sKzS

29. Just a sip

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTCiC4KLIdi

30. When life imitates art.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJj457MFN43

Just remember, the elf can get sent straight back to the North Pole on Dec. 24 and can quarantine for at least a week upon arrival.

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.