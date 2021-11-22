30 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas to try this year

It's almost that time of year! You know, where the Elf on the Shelf returns to keep an eye on the kids and let them know Christmas is coming, and parents make a mad dash to rearrange their special friend before dawn.

What is Elf on the Shelf?

Elf on the Shelf is a popular tradition where families use a plush stuffed elf to "keep an eye" on children during the countdown to Christmas. The family elf gets a unique name and arrives between the day after Thanksgiving and December 1. Through the years, the trend has gained popularity with parents often seeking out elaborate measures with their North Pole visitor in an effort to make sure children are on their best behavior.

Whether you plan to go all out with elf accessories or want to keep it simple, here are 30 Elf on the Shelf ideas for 2021:

Elf on the Shelf arrival ideas

1. A delicious start to the season.

2. Arrival by air (balloon).

3. Special delivery!

4. Quarantine jars.

5. Elf adoption

Easy Elf on the Shelf ideas

Let's be honest, while everyone is making merry, the holiday season can feel overwhelming ... and now we have added an elf to the mix. Don't worry, there are easy ways to set up Santa's little spy.

6. Taking a snooze

7. Get pumped for Christmas

8. Snow angels for Santa

9. Fun for everyone!

10. Elves watching..."Elf"!

11. Could use a little help here!

12. Elf on the Shelf: "Greatest Showman" edition

13. Picture perfect.

14. Giddy up!

15. Foodie fun (this idea works great on bananas as well!)

Cute Elf on the Shelf ideas

For parents interested in upping the ante this year, here are a handful of creative Elf scenes that are sure to please...but do require a bit of planning.

16. Zoom with Santa

17. Cirque du Elf-e

18. Wrap it up!

19. Twist and shout

20. Ugly sweater party

21. A special breakfast selection.

22. Pool and floaty required.

23. Pucker up!

24. The only acceptable chocolate droppings!

25. Splish splash, it's time for a bath.

Funny Elf on the Shelf ideas

It's all fun and games until you wind up on the naughty list.

26. Mmm...chips!

27. Not your average church choir...

28. Under...where?

29. Just a sip

30. When life imitates art.

Just remember, the elf can get sent straight back to the North Pole on Dec. 24 and can quarantine for at least a week upon arrival.

