Whether they're accidentally mocking our appearance or spilling a family secret at school, kids say the funniest things.

They're also picky eaters. And they can never seem to get their shoes on when it's time to leave for school.

Kids may be cute, but parenting them can be stressful. That's why we've rounded up some of the funniest moms and dads on social media this week: Say hello to the weekend and laugh along with us.

Whoops.

Apparently “Thank god!” was not the reaction my child was expecting when she told me her toy ran out of batteries — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) February 23, 2021

You beat me to it!

#OhNo

4: mom was i in your tummy?



me: yep!



4: who is in there now?



me: no one



4: then why is it so big?



husband: oh no — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 23, 2021

We're behind this.

Bless her heart.

Motherhood is magical.

I love working puzzles with my 5yo. Especially when she cries that she can’t figure out where the pieces go then yells at me when I try to help. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) February 22, 2021

It's shocking.

A lot.

Need someone to solve: My 3-year-old wanted 1 waffle. It was warmed up & cut into 16 tiny squares. He eats one square & then doesn't want anymore because the waffle is too fluffy. How many times do I hit myself with a frying pan to render myself unconscious? — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) February 19, 2021

So full of hope...

I wish I went through life with the same optimism as 10 pm me that throws a load of laundry in thinking I will remember to put it in the dryer. — bipolarmommi (@KarenGiannina6) February 25, 2021

Pro tip.

Goals.

#TeamSidePart

Glad we're getting this center part bullshit out of the way during quarantine so I can be fashionable when I emerge — Mom of Science 🔬 (@EmSlyce) February 24, 2021

It's worth checking!

Are you watching, Mom?

"Mom, watch this video. Wait til it happens. Watch, Mom. Watch. Watch. Watch. Watch. Watch. Watch. Watch. Watch. Watch..."



- My 6 year old showing me something on YouTube — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) February 21, 2021

Just one more bite...

True story.

Yes!

I got my 4yr old some new clothes and she only wanted to see the dresses with pockets, so yes, I am very proud of the values I’m teaching. — MommyCocktail (@MommyCocktail) February 22, 2021

It happens to the best of us.

Who asked you?

Good morning to everyone but my 4yo who woke up and said “Mom, you sorta have elf ears” — Jess Carpenter (@JessCarpWrites) February 22, 2021

MYOB!

Everywhere!

So true.