'Not proud': Savannah Guthrie shares her most-played song on Spotify

“PAW Patrol” is on a roll at Savannah Guthrie’s house.

The TODAY co-host revealed during Wednesday’s broadcast that her most-streamed song on Spotify this year was the theme song from the Nick Jr. animated series.

“Well, I’m not proud, but it is ‘PAW Patrol,’” Savannah joked. “It tells you everything.”

Savannah, who is mom to 6-year-old daughter, Vale, and 3-year-old son, Charley, is in good company. After posting on Instagram about her 2020 listening habits, Savannah was inundated with comments from other parents who can relate.

“My entire look back is dominated by my son’s requests. #momlife,” wrote one person.

“Spotify just told me that I listened to 9605 minutes of Disney Music in 2020. That’s 6.5 days,” added another.

It appears that Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, had short reprieve from Ryder and his heroic gang of pups earlier this week.

On Monday, Savannah posted a photo of Vale and Charley decorating the family tree and noted in the hilarious caption that they were listening to holiday hits.

“Tis the season for cold hot chocolate and shards of broken ornaments and overcrowded low branches and Christmas music and joy,” Savannah wrote.

Referencing the Elf on the Shelf clutching a bottle of vodka, she joked, “no I didn’t really put the elf on the shelf there but I considered it.”

Savannah will be spending the holidays in New York with Feldman and their kids due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

"It's going to be hard, because we're not going to be with family the way we normally would be. It's been a long time since we've seen my mom," Savannah told USA TODAY on Wednesday. "She lives in Arizona and we miss her so much. I think I had my heart set on us being together for Christmas but she's in that risk group that we really can't take a chance, so it'll be harder."