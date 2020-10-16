Finally, Kim Kardashian West will get some cred with her kids. Why? She's in the “Paw Patrol” animated movie.

"I’m officially cool mom now to my kids," she tweeted on Thursday, sharing the happy news paired with a Variety article announcing the animated film. "Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!!"

She also shared a selfie of her recording in a subsequent tweet with dog emojis.

Based on the popular animated Nickelodeon series of the same name, the film is set for a theatrical release for August 20, 2021. Other stars joining the 39-year-old reality star include Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin.

The “PAW Patrol” series, which premiered back in 2013, features a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search-and-rescue dogs that work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay. The dogs — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye — each have a specific set of skills based on emergency services professions, such as firefighter, police officer and a pilot. They all sleep in doghouses that transform into customized vehicles for their missions, and are equipped with backpacks called "pup packs" that contain tools that relate to their occupations.

According to Variety, the film sees Ryder and the pups being called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Kardashian West shares four kids with her husband Kanye West: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months.