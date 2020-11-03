Savannah looks back on being 8 months pregnant on election night in 2016

Election night 2016 was extra memorable for Savannah Guthrie.

Four years ago, the TODAY co-anchor was pregnant with her son, Charley, now 3, and the mother of two reflected on covering the momentous event with "a bun in the oven" in a recent Instagram post.

Getting in on the latest social media trend of "How it started versus how it's going," Savannah, 48, shared a photo of herself behind the news desk with NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt from 2016 followed by a photo of her son. Savannah and husband Michael Feldman are also parents to daughter Vale, 6.

"Four years ago on election night I was 8+ months pregnant with this little bun in the oven!" she wrote. "And now he is a big boy almost 4!"

Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie co-anchor election night coverage on November 8, 2016. NBC

During the 2016 election, Savannah started the morning on TODAY at 7 a.m. for two hours and then returned later in the night to cover developments for NBC even late into the night. At the time, NBC News' investigative correspondent Tom Winters joked on Twitter about Savannah's stamina.

"I don't think I could physically anchor the TODAY Show and all of this coverage. HOW IS @SavannahGuthrie STILL STANDING? A superhuman!" he wrote.

I don't think I could physically anchor the TODAY Show and all of this coverage. HOW IS @SavannahGuthrie STILL STANDING? A superhuman! — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 9, 2016

When viewers began to wonder if she'd still return at 7 a.m. the next day to anchor TODAY, Savannah confirmed that she would, indeed, be there.

"Yes!! See you soon!" she tweeted enthusiastically.

Savannah has been an integral part of NBC's election coverage this time around, too. She moderated NBC's town hall with incumbent President Donald Trump in mid-October and covered the Democratic and Republican conventions.

Savannah and her husband with baby Charley, just a month after the 2016 election. Savannah Guthrie

Charley, whose full name is Charles Max Feldman, was born in December 2016. He's named after Savannah's late father and her husband's late grandfather. The day after Savannah gave birth for the second time, TODAY announced the news, and she also confirmed it on Twitter.

"We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy," she wrote.

NBC

NBC's coverage of election night begins at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.