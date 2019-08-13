TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie is celebrating daughter Vale’s fifth birthday today, and she kicked things off with an Instagram slideshow of her little girl over the years, along with a sweet message for her.

“From the moment you were born, Vale, you are the present I get to open every single day. Happy 5th birthday to this sparkly little soul who fills our hearts to the brim,” she wrote.

Savannah and husband Mike with Vale shortly after her birth. Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie

It's the latest big moment for Vale. Earlier this year, her proud mama, who also has 2-year-old son Charley, shared her elation when Vale graduated from preschool.

Vale has certainly come a long way. Last year, Savannah shared the story of how the then 4-year-old didn't want to go to preschool.

“I tried to ask her, ‘Well, why do you not want to go to school?’ She said, ‘I want to stay home with you and Charley and Daddy,’” Savannah told People.

“She had total FOMO," Savannah added, alluding to the fear of missing out. "She thought that this whole party was going on without her while she’s off at school.”

And while being a parent to two little kids can be exhausting, Savannah would have it no other way.

“I think the best thing I can do for Vale and Charley is to try to be a better person so that I can just show that person. You know, when you're home, there's nowhere to hide. You just are who you are. So you better get it straight and spend that time looking inward and doing your best,” she said in an interview about motherhood and parenting with co-anchor Hoda Kotb last year.