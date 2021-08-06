Savannah Guthrie reveals sweet way she made the Tokyo time change work for her kids

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie tells People how she made the time difference work for daughter Vale and son Charley while she covered the Tokyo Olympics.
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie tells People how she made the time difference work for daughter Vale and son Charley while she covered the Tokyo Olympics.Nathan Congleton / TODAY
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

We’re happy to have Savannah Guthrie back on the TODAY plaza this week, but our excitement can’t compare to that of her two children, who are thrilled to have Mom back home in New York after spending two weeks in Tokyo covering the Olympic Games.

Of course, while she was away, Savannah was able to keep in touch with daughter Vale, 6, and son Charley, 4, via video calls, despite the nearly 7,000 miles between them.

The trickier part proved to be bridging 13-hour the time gap that had her day starting just as theirs was coming to an end. But she found a sweet way to make the opposing time zones make sense for the little ones.

While still in Tokyo, the TODAY co-anchor told People, “We’re making the time change work.”

And her method was as adorable as it was effective.

“I always tell them, 'I'm sending my sun to you,' and, 'Catch the moon. It's coming your way,'" she said.

Savannah recently shared stills from FaceTime calls she had with the kids on Instagram, and the smiles on their faces showed just how well that system worked out for them.

“The many faces of facetime with my babies,” the 49-year-old wrote in the caption. “Saying good morning to them as Tokyo says goodnight with another stunner of a sunset.”

After she returned home, her husband, Mike Feldman, shared a photo on his Instagram that showed Savannah having some fun helping Vale swing from the bars at a playground.

“From the #tokyo2020 Olympics to the toddler Olympics,” he wrote alongside the shot. “Really glad to have mommy home again!”

