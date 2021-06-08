See the adorable photos of Savannah Guthrie's little graduates

It's a big week of celebrations for Savannah Guthrie's family!

The TODAY co-host posted to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the preschool graduation of her 4-year-old son, Charley, who donned a mortarboard hat and gown, and 6-year-old daughter, Vale, who will be soon be a second grader.

Savannah Guthrie celebrates Charley's preschool graduation. savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's daughter, Vale, will be in second grade next year. savannahguthrie/Instagram

"One little preschool graduate and one little second grader to be! so proud!!" Guthrie captioned the carousel of sweet snaps.

Guthrie's fans were quick to congratulate the proud mom.

All smiles for Vale, who is all done with first grade. savannahguthrie/Instagram

"Love the preschool cap and gown. I fondly remember those days. Love their happy smiling faces," one follower wrote.

Charley, 4, graduated preschool Tuesday. savannahguthrie/Instagram

Another had a clever idea for preserving Charley's moment, "You should take that mini graduation cap and gown and put it in a shadow box ... then when he has his high school and college cap and gowns, you can combine them!!"

It's safe to say Charley is excited to graduate preschool! savannahguthrie/Instagram

The heartfelt post comes one day after Savannah celebrated her 10-year "Savannah-versary" with TODAY. To mark their mom's milestone, Vale and Charley made a sweet on-air appearance alongside Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, to deliver a cake, which brought the anchor to tears.

"Now all my dreams came true. My whole family is here," Guthrie gushed, while Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" played. "This is a real blessing."

