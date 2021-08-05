Savannah Guthrie’s daughter, Vale, is a huge fan of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team — so when the team sent her and her brother, Charlie, a personalized video message, she could hardly contain her excitement.

In the clip posted to Instagram, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum waved and said hi to Charlie, 4, and Vale, who turns 7 this month.

“They wanted to say hi. Can you believe it?!” said Savannah, who filmed the video during the team’s visit to TODAY Thursday.

Vale could not believe it. After watching the clip, she collapsed onto her bed, and then slipped down onto the floor in shock.

“I’m overwhelmed right now!” she said.

“Vale’s priceless reaction after getting a video from her superheroes, the Team USA gymnastics team!” her mom captioned her post, adding the hashtags #superfan and #allthefeelings.

It’s been an emotional day all around for the U.S. gymnastics team, as Biles, Lee, Chiles, McCallum and Carey visited Savannah and Hoda Kotb on the TODAY plaza.

It was an especially moving day for Lee as she reunited with her family for the first time since returning from the games, where she won three medals, including the individual all-around gold. In one emotional moment, she hugged her parents and placed two of her medals around their necks.

“Just so touched and honored to get to witness this reunion with lovely @sunisalee_ and her wonderful family,” Savannah captioned a photo of the moment on Instagram.

While she was away covering the Olympics in Tokyo, Savannah’s own family definitely got into the celebratory spirit.

Earlier this week, Savannah shared a cute photo of her son and daughter “scooting around town” in Olympic mascot T-shirts.

Last month, she also shared some fun, candid photos of her Facetime sessions with Vale and Charlie while she was in Tokyo.

“the many faces of facetime with my babies,” she wrote in the caption.