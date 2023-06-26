Pregnant Rihanna is simply stunning in new Louis Vuitton campaign photos

Rihanna is showing off her baby bump in stunning new images for a new Louis Vuitton's men collection designed by fellow musician Pharrell Williams.

On June 26, the luxury French fashion house released several photos shot by Keizō Kitajima and Martine Syms that showed the "Diamonds" singer, 35, modeling multiple coats and handbags that are part of the brand's Spring-Summer 2024 men’s collection.

Rihanna proudly flaunted her baby bump when she modeled for the new Louis Vuitton collection. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

In one photo, Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wears a black coat that's been coyly unzipped to frame her pregnancy bump.

The Grammy winner carries a cup of coffee in the photo, along with no less than four colorful Louis Vuitton bags.

A press release from the company revealed that the collection contains an updated Speedy, Williams' playful adaptation of the brand's legendary Speedy bag.

The "Diamonds" singer is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Two more photos show Rihanna modeling a black-and-red checkerboard coat while carrying several canary-yellow Speedys in her arms.

Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her second child earlier this year when she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with a visible baby bump. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The Fenty founder also appeared in a promo video for the fashion house that highlights looks from Williams' collection.

In the short clip, the "Umbrella" singer flaunts her pregnant belly as she makes her way through a bustling city street.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

A$AP Rocky honored his son's first birthday in May 2023 by sharing an Instagram carousel filled with images and videos from the child's first year.

In his caption, the "L$D" rapper referenced the legendary rap group Wu Tang Clan and indicated that the couple had named their son after one of the group's principle rappers, RZA.

"WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” he wrote. “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant again in February when she performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show with a visible baby bump.

Shortly after, the singer's rep confirmed that the couple were expecting their second child together.

Since then, the singer has made several high-profile appearances, where she flaunted her baby bump, including at the 2023 Met Gala where she wore a custom white Valentino gown that was embellished with more than 30 fabric camellias.