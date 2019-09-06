After tying the knot in several lavish ceremonies last December, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are settling into wedded bliss. And it appears the couple is looking forward to a little baby Jonas.

In a new interview with Vogue India, the actress revealed that becoming a parent is a goal for the future.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she said.

Exactly when the newlyweds decide to start a family is yet to be seen, but for now, they're content with raising one furry friend: Chopra Jonas' Chihuahua-terrier, Diana, named after the late Princess Diana.

“Diana is my princess,” she told the magazine. “She was adopted and lives a grand life now.”

The 37-year-old revealed that the little cutie even sleeps right between her and her husband.

“I keep moving her to the side, but she keeps coming back to the middle. She’s so cute, you can’t help it,” she said.

As they consider having a child of their own, the newlyweds are getting plenty of parenting practice spending time with Alena and Valentina, the young daughters of Jonas' brother and bandmate Kevin.

Chopra Jonas and her husband are also doting aunt and uncle to a few nieces and nephews from her side of the family.

Chopra Jonas also shared with Vogue India where she'd like her clan to one day reside.

“For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she said.

Still, she'd like to find a home in Los Angeles, where she and her husband can settle down. “I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal,” she added.

Nowadays, Chopra Jonas wants to focus more on time with family and finding a nice work-life balance. “I don’t want to be stuck running on a hamster wheel," she said.

As the actress prepares to celebrate her first wedding anniversary this December, she said she's never felt better: “The space I’m in today is the most content I’ve been in a very long time, and I’m not scared to admit it.”