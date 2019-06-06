Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to hear from the haters.

The actress, 36, has opened up about the age difference with her husband Nick Jonas, 26, saying there’s a clear double standard because she’s a woman.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the Chopard Love Night dinner on May 17, 2019, in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“People gave us a lot of s--- about that and still do," she told InStyle. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Chopra wed Jonas last December (multiple times) and the flame is still burning bright.

Last month, the singer posted a sweet message commemorating their first date.

“I am so grateful for our journey together so far,” he wrote. “You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

For her part, Chopra, who counts Meghan Markle among her friends, has certainly embraced being a Mrs. Jonas, joining Sophie Turner – who tied the knot with Joe Jonas last month – and Danielle Jonas, who’s been married to eldest brother Kevin since 2009.

The three women won over the internet when they were spotted dancing along while the brothers performed at May's Billboard Music Awards, a few short hours before Joe and Sophie exchanged vows.

"I feel scared for the boys," says Chopra told InStyle about her relationship with her sisters-in-law. "We always steal their attention."