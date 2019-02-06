Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 2:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Newlywed life is full of bliss — and changes. Among them for Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting used to her new name.

The former “Quantico” star, who married Nick Jonas in an epic wedding weekend last December, paid a visit Tuesday to “The Tonight Show” and said it's still strange to hear people introduce her by her husband's last name.

“The gravity of it, it’s like a big deal! I didn’t realize it was that much of a big deal until I did it," she told host Jimmy Fallon about the change.

Fallon asked if she initially had any hesitations, but Chopra Jonas said she had no qualms about decision.

"No. I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that,” she said.

“But I don’t take away my identity,” she continued, smiling. “He gets added to who I am.”

The couple got married in two major ceremonies in her native India. They officially tied the knot in a Christian ceremony led by the groom's pastor father. A day later, they held a traditional Hindu ceremony that honored Chopra's faith and heritage.

But Chopra Jonas admitted she originally didn’t think about getting married in India.

"I wanted to get married on some private island, away from everything,” she said. The couple thought about Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius and other remote spots, but got “really stressed" about the logistics of it all.

Then her beau came up with a perfect solution.

“Nick just said, ‘Why aren’t we doing this in India? Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home?’” she recalled. “And when he said that, I was like, 'Oh…well….'"

The rest was history.