Katy Perry has worried about feeling like she's not "maternal" during her first pregnancy, the pop star and expectant new mom revealed in an interview with Apple Music.

Perry, 35, announced she was having a baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, in her "Never Worn White" music video in March.

I was like, 'I don't know how to do this. It'll break,'" Perry explained on Apple Music Thursday, while promoting her upcoming album "Smile." "I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but when it comes to crying, sadness and like that kind of stuff, I'm like: 'I don't know what to do.'"

Near the end of her pregnancy, the "California Gurls" singer is being open and honest about feeling "terrified" and working through her emotions to feel ready for motherhood, according to Us Magazine.

"She tweeted in May that the whole pandemic was sending her into "waves of depression," and clearly the emotional roller coaster has been running ever since.

As she noted in the interview, she had to "figure out" all of her emotions to "enjoy the blessing" of having a baby. "After doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready,'" she said. Both she and Bloom, she added, were "conscious" about conceiving a child.

"It was no accident and we were ready," she noted.

Bloom told TODAY last week that he fully supports his betrothed. "I couldn't be more impressed with her," he said.

The couple have already revealed they're having a little girl (she joked recently about calling her "Kicky Perry") but they said they aren't entirely sure about a name yet. This will be the first child for Perry; Bloom has a son, Flynn, 9, with his ex Miranda Kerr.

Elsewhere in Perry's interview (see YouTube clip, but be prepared for some profanity), she said she's sure of one other thing now: She's going to keep on rocking out.

"I don't want to ever choose between being a mom and doing what I love," she said. "That is so archaic. I think the ... reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is they can ... do it all... So it's not about choosing, it's about balance."

