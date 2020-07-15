Pregnant Katy Perry has a cute nickname for her baby girl

Katy Perry's been busy during the long months of lockdown, but her baby-to-be might be the most active one in her family.

During a recent interview with the hosts of British station Hits Radio, the pop star revealed that her daughter, whom Perry is expecting this summer with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has earned a nickname for her penchant of kicking up a storm.

"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes," she joked. "I love a pun."

The "Roar" singer also shared how she's faring as she approaches the end of her pregnancy. To start, she said that Bloom often has to help her get up.

"I am waddling like a duck," she quipped, "I'm breathing heavily. I'm a full-on mouth breather. It's loud and obnoxious."

Perry's biggest pregnancy craving at the moment? "I eat so much flavored ice," she said before addressing her viral Instagram post, which showed off her rearranged belly button.

"It is out and about, loud and proud," she told her hosts. "I won't say it's my worst nightmare, but it's definitely a weird one come true.

The "American Idol" judge also recalled going stroller shopping with Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son with ex Miranda Kerr.

"He knew exactly the stroller," she said. "Some of the strollers are very chic. They've got leather handles. I was really drawn to them, and he was like, 'No, let me show what the stroller is. It's this one you pick up in the middle and it collapses.' It's like an umbrella."

"I was like, 'I'm so grateful that you know this,'" she continued. "I would've gotten some large, hunky thing ... It was very cute."

She went on to joke that seeing Bloom in the store interacting with the salesperson led her to think, "I'm so turned on right now."

When the discussion turned to her new album, which will be released on Aug. 14, she answered, "All is good. I'm putting out a record still, putting out a baby, don't know which one is coming first."

"What a time in the world. It's crazy. I'm insane for doing this, but I've never been right in the head," she added.

Eventually her hosts tried to convince her to let them name her baby, and they had moderate success.

Perry said that she has a list of "a few" names she's mulling over. When the Hits Radio gang suggested Fleur Bloom, after the French word for flower, the singer said "it legit might go on the list" and that she was going to text her fiancé about it.

Perry announced that she was expecting her first child in a music video in March. The next month, she revealed that she's having a girl alongside a sweet photo of Bloom.