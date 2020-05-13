Pregnant Katy Perry says she's experiencing 'waves of depression' during pandemic

It’s an exciting time for Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom as the couple prepare to welcome their first child together. But it isn’t an easy time — for anyone.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, joy is tempered with concern and normal has taken on a whole new meaning. And according to the “Never Worn White” singer, it’s all taking a toll on her.

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

“Sometimes i don’t know what’s worse,” she wrote in a tweet Monday, “trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”

That sentiment may not come as a surprise to fans and followers of the pop star. Perry, who announced her pregnancy via music video in March, was equally candid when opening up about her mental health at this weekend’s SHEIN Together live-stream festival.

“I would say I have five good days and two days where I just … I cry when I look down at my toes, or I cry when just doing simple tasks,” she said in a pre-performance interview for the event that benefited the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

But throughout the mood swings, she’s maintaining perspective and making an effort to understand where it’s all coming from.

"I think that a lot of that is probably hormonal,” the 35-year-old noted.

But she didn’t downplay the impact of quarantine, either.

“You know, I'm not used to being around so many people, all in a confined, small space for so long,” Perry explained. “I'm used to going all the time. I like my own alone time, and there’s not really anywhere to go for that, besides my car."

So that’s where she goes when she needs to recharge.

“I go to my car a lot — it’s parked outside of my house,” she said. “That is my safe space."

Last month, Perry and Bloom revealed that the baby-on-the-way is a girl, and that she’s expected to arrive in the summer.

This will be the first child for Perry. As for the actor, he has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr.