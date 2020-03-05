Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry released a new music video “Never Worn White” announcing she is expecting with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In the video, Perry wears a white, almost bridal dress and also dresses up as a sort-of Mother Earth figure as she sings a love song.

In the final shot of the music video, the camera shows Perry, 35, in a revealing outfit that shows off her baby bump.

"omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she later tweeted, adding "or carry around a big purse lol.”

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Perry said, E! News reported. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

Perry also said she has been craving Tabasco sauce, carrying it with her everywhere, and has been eating “the same burrito for weeks on end,” E! News reported.

Bloom, 43, popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2019. He later told TODAY he treated the singer to a helicopter ride to propose!

Bloom has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to supermodel Miranda Kerr.