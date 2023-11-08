Megan Fox writes about pregnancy loss in new book of poetry

Megan Fox revealed she experienced a pregnancy loss in her new book of poetry.

In her book titled “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,” published Nov. 7 by Gallery Books, the actor and mom wrote two personal poems about pregnancy loss, one indicating it happened at 10 weeks and one day into her pregnancy.

“Maybe if you hadn’t .../ “Maybe if I had ...” Fox wrote in one of the poems.

In the other, Fox wrote, “”Heartbeat in my womb” adding, “I want to hold your hand/hear your laugh.”

She continued at another point, “But now I have to say goodbye/I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest/as they rip you from my insides.”

Fox concluded the second poem by writing, “I will pay any price/tell me please/what is the ransom for her soul?”

The “Transformers” star is a mother to three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

In August, Fox announced that she had written her first poetry book.

“These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.”

Fox added, “My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

Fox’s fiancé, musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote in an Instagram comment, “Proud of you.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Fox is a devoted mom to her three children, recently speaking out after a social media user accused her of forcing her kids to wear clothing for girls.

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser,” Fox wrote on Instagram. “But let me teach you something…”

Fox continued in her post, “Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign,” she added, “has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”