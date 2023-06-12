Megan Fox is defending her support of her children's fashion choices.

On June 10, the actor posted a screenshot of a tweet from someone who said he allegedly saw two of her children "have a full on breakdown" saying their mother forced them to wear girls clothes.

Megan Fox at a premiere in New York on June 27, 2022. Arturo Holmes / WireImage

"i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser," Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "but let me teach you something…"

"irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she continued.

She added: "exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

Fox said she had been "burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men" in the past.

"and yet i’m still here," she concluded her post. "you f----- with the wrong witch."

Fox shares three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

The mother of three has previously spoken about her support of her son Noah's decision to wear dresses at a young age.

"Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," Fox told Glamour UK last year.

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

She also spoke about how she taught Noah to embrace his love of fashion, despite what other people say to him, in a 2019 interview with "The Talk."

"He likes to wear dresses sometimes and I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, 'Boys don’t wear dresses' or 'Boys don’t wear pink.' And so, we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident, no matter what anyone else says," she said.

She said at the time, then 6-year-old Noah wore a dress to school and she asked him how it went. He responded and told her "all the boys laughed" when he entered the classroom, but he was unfazed.

"I don’t care," Fox said her son told her. "I love dresses too much."