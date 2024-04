110 Chinese girl baby names to inspire you

Picking a Chinese baby girl name may feel overwhelming: There are many beautiful names to choose from, and most Chinese baby girl names have strong meanings.

If you’re looking for a popular Chinese baby girl name, look no further than Aihan, Beihe, and Beiye — they all came in at the top of the list. Want something rare? How about Qiao, Susu, or Xing Xing? Your child will be less likely to have a classmate with the same name if you choose one of those names.

When choosing a Chinese baby girl name, take into consideration family connections, any special significance the name has to you, and of course the meaning behind the name. Here are 110 from which to choose.

Chinese girl names for babies

Popular Chinese baby girl names in 2024 according to LingoAce.com, a language learning site that also tracks baby names:

Aihan

Beihe

Beiye

Caiji

Chanchan

Chanxin

Diedie

Diwei

Fanqia

Fulu

Jiaoxian

Jiefan

Jingbei

Jingxiao

Leichu

Leyue

Lingling

Linglu

Linjin

Luqi

Manlu

Nayao

Nianshuang

Ningli

Qianlu

Qianzhi

Qingjin

Qinru

Qixia

Roman

Shiji

Shiman

Shumu

Shuye

Sujia

Wanye

Xiahui

Xiaoxin

Xicai

Xijing

Xinbei

Yeruo

Yingjing

Yiting

Yixiao

Yongjin

Yuanling

Yushu

Yuyan

Yuyong

Rare Chinese baby girl names, according to Pampers:

Chan-Juan

Chao-Xing

Chen

Chun-Hua

Chyou

Dai Lu

Dongmei

Eu-Meh

Kai-Ming

Kexin

Lihua

Huifen

Li-Mei

Ling

Mei-Xia

Ming-Zhu

Ping

Qiao

Susu

Xing Xing

Unique Chinese baby girl names, according to Pampers:

Ah cy

Ah-lam

Alix

Baozhai

Bi

Biyu

Chin

China

Cong

Daiyu

Dandan

Far

Guiying

Jiayi

Ju

Jun

Kwong

Lanying

Lisha

Ming-Yue

Unisex Chinese names

Unisex Chinese baby names, according to Pampers: