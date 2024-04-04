Parents looking to pick a Chinese baby boy name may feel overwhelmed with choices — after all, Chinese baby boy names hold so much meaning and often represent the wishes of the parents for their child. That can feel like a lot of pressure!

Family connection, special significance, and the meaning of the name are all factors in the decision.

The good news is there are plenty of Chinese baby boy names to consider on our list. Names range from the most popular — Zichen, Runchu, Yuanyun, Jiehong, Jietang and Zhiyu — to the rare, such as Xiao Dan, Yi Ming and Zhi Peng.

When choosing a Chinese baby boy name, look for a positive meaning, family connections, and any special significance the name has to you. Here are 100 from which to choose.

Chinese names for baby boys

Popular Chinese baby boy names in 2024, according to LingoAce.com, a language education site that also tracks baby names

Zichen

Runchu

Yuanyun

Jiehong

Jietang

Zhiyu

Enle

Wuhao

Pengxi

Miaorui

Zhengyu

Shaoruo

Xianquan

Yuzhe

Jide

Yuyi

Xuanjun

Nanyou

Honghua

Junlai

Yutao

Hanhua

Yeruo

Changxiao

Hongxi

Yutai

Shaoruo

Qingtao

Haomu

Enchen

Youchen

Hanjun

Congming

Yurui

Tingtai

Yingtai

Shanlong

Weicheng

Xuanjie

Jingfeng

Yiyun

Ruojie

Hangsu

Junjian

Weifeng

Yesu

Huajun

Gaoyao

Xinxuan

Haojin

Rare Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers:

Aiguo

Bolin

Chaoxiang

Genghis

Hui Fen

Jaw-Long

Jia Hao

Jia Wei

Jun De

Ming Tao

Shoi-Ming

Xiaobo

Xiaosheng

Xiao Dan

Yi Ming

Zhi Peng

Zimo

Zixin

Zi Han

Zi Rui

Unique Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers:

An

Bai

Bao

Chao

Chen

Fang

Fen

He

Heng

Hong

Jian

Jie

Le Yang

Min

Ruo Xuan

Shi

Tian Kuo

Yuxan

Yuz

Zixuan

Unisex Chinese names

Unisex Chinese baby names, according to Pampers