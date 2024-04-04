IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The votes are in! See our spring Shop TODAY All Stars, up to 30% off

110 Chinese boy names for babies that are sure to delight

Whether you're looking for popular or rare, check out this list of Chinese baby names for boys.
Baby
Getty Images
By Genevieve Brown

Parents looking to pick a Chinese baby boy name may feel overwhelmed with choices — after all, Chinese baby boy names hold so much meaning and often represent the wishes of the parents for their child. That can feel like a lot of pressure! 

Family connection, special significance, and the meaning of the name are all factors in the decision. 

The good news is there are plenty of Chinese baby boy names to consider on our list. Names range from the most popular — Zichen, Runchu, Yuanyun, Jiehong, Jietang and Zhiyu — to the rare, such as Xiao Dan, Yi Ming and Zhi Peng. 

When choosing a Chinese baby boy name, look for a positive meaning, family connections, and any special significance the name has to you. Here are 100 from which to choose. 

More baby name inspiration

Chinese names for baby boys

Popular Chinese baby boy names in 2024, according to LingoAce.com, a language education site that also tracks baby names

  • Zichen
  • Runchu
  • Yuanyun
  • Jiehong
  • Jietang
  • Zhiyu
  • Enle
  • Wuhao
  • Pengxi
  • Miaorui
  • Zhengyu
  • Shaoruo
  • Xianquan
  • Yuzhe
  • Jide
  • Yuyi
  • Xuanjun
  • Nanyou
  • Honghua
  • Junlai
  • Yutao
  • Hanhua
  • Yeruo
  • Changxiao
  • Hongxi
  • Yutai
  • Shaoruo
  • Qingtao
  • Haomu
  • Enchen
  • Youchen
  • Hanjun
  • Congming
  • Yurui
  • Tingtai
  • Yingtai
  • Shanlong
  • Weicheng
  • Xuanjie
  • Jingfeng
  • Yiyun
  • Ruojie
  • Hangsu
  • Junjian
  • Weifeng
  • Yesu
  • Huajun
  • Gaoyao
  • Xinxuan
  • Haojin

Rare Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers:

  • Aiguo
  • Bolin
  • Chaoxiang
  • Genghis
  • Hui Fen
  • Jaw-Long
  • Jia Hao
  • Jia Wei
  • Jun De
  • Ming Tao
  • Shoi-Ming
  • Xiaobo
  • Xiaosheng
  • Xiao Dan
  • Yi Ming
  • Zhi Peng
  • Zimo
  • Zixin
  • Zi Han
  • Zi Rui

Unique Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers:

  • An
  • Bai
  • Bao
  • Chao
  • Chen
  • Fang
  • Fen
  • He
  • Heng
  • Hong
  • Jian
  • Jie
  • Le Yang
  • Min
  • Ruo Xuan
  • Shi
  • Tian Kuo
  • Yuxan
  • Yuz
  • Zixuan

Unisex Chinese names

Unisex Chinese baby names, according to Pampers

  • Da
  • Guiying
  • Huang
  • Jin
  • Jing
  • Lian
  • Ming
  • Ning
  • Ping
  • Rong
  • Shun
  • Su
  • Tai
  • Xia
  • Xinyi
  • Xue
  • Yang
  • Yating
  • Zheng
  • Zhi

Genevieve Brown

 Genevieve Shaw Brown is an Emmy award-winning lifestyle journalist and the author of the parenting book, “The Happiest Mommy You Know.” She is an avid traveler and was named the Lowell Thomas Silver Grand Award Travel Journalist of the Year. She has appeared as a parenting, travel and lifestyle expert on every network in the country. You can follow her on Instagram