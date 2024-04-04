Parents looking to pick a Chinese baby boy name may feel overwhelmed with choices — after all, Chinese baby boy names hold so much meaning and often represent the wishes of the parents for their child. That can feel like a lot of pressure!
Family connection, special significance, and the meaning of the name are all factors in the decision.
The good news is there are plenty of Chinese baby boy names to consider on our list. Names range from the most popular — Zichen, Runchu, Yuanyun, Jiehong, Jietang and Zhiyu — to the rare, such as Xiao Dan, Yi Ming and Zhi Peng.
When choosing a Chinese baby boy name, look for a positive meaning, family connections, and any special significance the name has to you. Here are 100 from which to choose.
Chinese names for baby boys
Popular Chinese baby boy names in 2024, according to LingoAce.com, a language education site that also tracks baby names
- Zichen
- Runchu
- Yuanyun
- Jiehong
- Jietang
- Zhiyu
- Enle
- Wuhao
- Pengxi
- Miaorui
- Zhengyu
- Shaoruo
- Xianquan
- Yuzhe
- Jide
- Yuyi
- Xuanjun
- Nanyou
- Honghua
- Junlai
- Yutao
- Hanhua
- Yeruo
- Changxiao
- Hongxi
- Yutai
- Shaoruo
- Qingtao
- Haomu
- Enchen
- Youchen
- Hanjun
- Congming
- Yurui
- Tingtai
- Yingtai
- Shanlong
- Weicheng
- Xuanjie
- Jingfeng
- Yiyun
- Ruojie
- Hangsu
- Junjian
- Weifeng
- Yesu
- Huajun
- Gaoyao
- Xinxuan
- Haojin
Rare Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers:
- Aiguo
- Bolin
- Chaoxiang
- Genghis
- Hui Fen
- Jaw-Long
- Jia Hao
- Jia Wei
- Jun De
- Ming Tao
- Shoi-Ming
- Xiaobo
- Xiaosheng
- Xiao Dan
- Yi Ming
- Zhi Peng
- Zimo
- Zixin
- Zi Han
- Zi Rui
Unique Chinese baby boy names, according to Pampers:
- An
- Bai
- Bao
- Chao
- Chen
- Fang
- Fen
- He
- Heng
- Hong
- Jian
- Jie
- Le Yang
- Min
- Ruo Xuan
- Shi
- Tian Kuo
- Yuxan
- Yuz
- Zixuan
Unisex Chinese names
Unisex Chinese baby names, according to Pampers
- Da
- Guiying
- Huang
- Jin
- Jing
- Lian
- Ming
- Ning
- Ping
- Rong
- Shun
- Su
- Tai
- Xia
- Xinyi
- Xue
- Yang
- Yating
- Zheng
- Zhi