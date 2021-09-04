Politician's son hilariously interrupts mom on Zoom to show her phallic carrot

Parents have become familiar with the reality of working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's the juggle of taking care of kids and work responsibilities, sharing a Wi-Fi connection and simply, a general lack of boundaries. But one working mom got to experience everyone's worst nightmare when her son interrupted her live Zoom interview in a very funny way.

Carmel Sepuloni, a New Zealand politician, shared a video on Twitter of the moment she won't soon forget.

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

"That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part," she tweeted last Sunday. "Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time!"

In the short clip, Sepuloni can be seen on camera all dressed up for work and giving an interview on Radio Samoa. As she's speaking, the door suddenly opens and her smiling son appears, holding up an unusually-shaped carrot to the camera.

"Hang on, my son is in the room," she says, turning to see her grinning boy with the unique vegetable in hand. Sepuloni tries to make a dive for the oddly-shaped root vegetable but her son is not having it and manages to keep it just out of her grasp. As she tries to keep it together, the moderator starts to laugh off camera.

Then, parents everywhere breathed a sigh of relief as the segment cuts away, as Sepuloni offers a "Sorry!" off camera.

The responses to Sepuloni's tweet were both amused and understanding.

OMG I've taken to jamming my door shut as no one reads the sign that says I'm in video calls. My worst wasa giant teddy bear attacking me whilst i was on a work zoom. — Mandy Mandy (@WellyMands) August 30, 2021

"OMG I've taken to jamming my door shut as no one reads the sign that says I'm in video calls," wrote one person who could relate. "My worst wasa giant teddy bear attacking me whilst i was on a work zoom."

Another commenter was tickled by Sepuloni's attempts to smooth over the situation.

I love how your arm is not quite long enough to grab it 😆 — Sarah Thomson ☕️💡📚🇳🇿🐻 (@SarahLeighBear) August 30, 2021

"I love how your arm is not quite long enough to grab it," tweeted another person, adding a smiling face emoji with an open mouth and tightly-closed eyes.

Someone else hit the nail on the head when they noted that when it comes to getting attention, kids have got our number!

He knows what he is doing... Lol — nobodyknows (@Lev8891) September 1, 2021

"He knows what he is doing... Lol," they commented.

Sepuloni replied to the tweet, saying that although the interruption was not funny in the moment she can laugh about it now.

A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you! ❤️



*Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again. 🙅🏽‍♀️🥕 — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

"A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you!" she posted. Sepuloni also swore off purchasing any "ugly vegetables" in the future. "*Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again," she wrote.

This isn't the first time parents working from home have been ambushed by their kids. In 2017, Robert Kelly, otherwise known as "BBC Dad" had his moment of fame when his daughter strutted into the room, followed by her baby brother and then their mom trying to corral them while he was speaking live on TV from his home office.

