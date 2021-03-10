'BBC Dad' went viral 4 years ago... see what his kids look like now!

It was four years ago when Pusan National University political science professor Robert Kelly unexpectedly found fame — and a nickname.

During a serious interview with the BBC about the ousting of South Korean president Park Geun-hye, Kelly was interrupted by his spunky, arm-swinging 4-year-old daughter Marion bursting into his home office behind him and joining him at his desk.

While Kelly tried valiantly to keep his composure, Marion was quickly followed by her little brother James, who rolled in hot with the help of his baby walker, and their frantic mother, Kelly's wife Kim Jung-A. She did her best to round up the rogue children and whisk them out of Kelly's camera shot as fast as possible.

If she isn't President of Earth by the time I'm 80, I'll be bitterly disappointed. pic.twitter.com/f5qEfaaPT7 — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) March 15, 2017

Now forever known as "BBC Dad," Kelly posted a video on Twitter of a more mature Marion, 8, playing "Jingle Bells" on the cello in January. Wearing a mask and a look of concentration as she commands her instrument, it's clear that the little girl who personified the concept of swagger back in 2017 is still a determined child.

BBC Daughter plays 'Jingle Bells' pic.twitter.com/U5p1gqMI1W — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) January 18, 2021

"When did she grow up?" tweeted one commenter.

"She's gotten so big? Can't believe that was years ago. Still expecting her to rule the world someday," wrote another.

Kelly also included a picture of baby James, now 4 and a grinning kindergartner hiding so he doesn't have to go to school.

That's Marion. And here is James hiding from going to kindergarden this morning. pic.twitter.com/FuVUXiQeWy — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) January 18, 2021

Kelly told TODAY Parents that while James does not know about the viral video or his cameo in it, Marion has some sense of her fame, if only because her friends and classmates remark about it to her sometimes. But she is sensitive, he said, and he and his wife try not to talk about it too much.

"We don't want to overwhelm her or weird her out," he explained. "We don't want her to be concerned about something she won't be able to comprehend."

In 2020, Kelly reflected on his family's experience with viral internet fame in an essay published by an Australian think tank.

"It has mostly been fun, and sometimes weird," he wrote, acknowledging the nickname "BBC Dad" is now one "I will likely carry with me for the rest of my life."

He also noted even then how parents recognized the struggle to balance parenting while working from home.

"Many of the comments we received were from parents who had had similar experiences, such as locking themselves in the bathroom so their kids could not interrupt a radio interview,'' he wrote.

If Kelly was relatable then, though, he now looks like a parenting prophet. After so many have spent a year struggling to work from home while their children learn remotely, Kelly's famous video just hits differently, as the kids might say.

As my 2yo screams in the background while I participate in a virtual conference with key allies, I'm increasingly convinced that @Robert_E_Kelly was calling in from 2021.



Why didn't you warn us?! https://t.co/likpzcggdg — Abraham M. Denmark (@AbeDenmark) March 10, 2021

"As my 2yo screams in the background while I participate in a virtual conference with key allies, I'm increasingly convinced that @Robert_E_Kelly was calling in from 2021," tweeted author and professor Abraham M. Denmark in honor of the anniversary of Kelly's infamous interview.

"Why didn't you warn us?!"

