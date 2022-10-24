'This Is Us’ star Chris Sullivan welcomes baby No. 2

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan is a dad for the second time.

Sullivan, 42, revealed in an Instagram video Oct. 23 that he and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, welcomed a daughter, making their 2-year-old son, Bear, a big brother.

“Please meet AOIFE BEA!” he captioned the video. “She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief).

“Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone ‘baby coming!’ the day she was born. She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love.”

Chris Sullivan showed off his baby girl, Aoife Bea. sullivangrams via Instagram

“Hi … I’m Aoife,” reads a caption as the clip begins with Aoife sleeping before it says, “I’m new here,” while someone gently plays with her foot.

“This is my family,” reads a message on the screen as Bear holds his little sister. “They love me SO much.”

“Nice to meet you,” a caption then reads over a black-and-white video of Aoife.

“Welcome, welcome,” someone says as the background music fades and the camera pans to a dog named Harry.

Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, seen here on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California, are now the parents of two kids. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In May, Sullivan revealed he and his wife were expecting with a video featuring Bear. In the clip, Bear hands over a folded piece of paper to Sullivan that is a sonogram.

The news that baby No. 2 had arrived was met with delight from his followers and his “This Is Us” family.

“Can’t wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!!” commented Mandy Moore, who recently welcomed her own second child.

“My heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Susan Kelechi Watson.

"I can not wait to meet Ms. Aoife! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," penned Chrissy Metz.

“So sweet! Can’t wait to meet her!” wrote Caitlin Thompson, who played Madison on the NBC drama.