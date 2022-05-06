"This Is Us" star Chris Sullivan and his wife Rachel take pregnancy announcements pretty seriously.

The couple just revealed that they're expecting their second child in a sweet Instagram video, and they enlisted the help of their son Bear to break the news.

The toddler, who turns 2 this July, is the star of the short clip, which starts with his mom handing him a folded-up, glossy piece of paper while they're in their backyard.

Bear walks over to his dad in the distance and proudly hands it over to Sullivan, 41. The actor unravels the paper and unveils a sonogram, which Bear then takes and examines.

The video then transitions into a slide that reads "It's a... girl!!!" and a second slide that reads, "Arriving Nov. 1st...ish."

Bear Sullivan is about to become a big brother. sullivangrams / Instagram

Bear wore the perfect shirt for the occasion, too: a tee that read "Only child" in crossed out text and the words "Big brother" underneath.

Sullivan, who is preparing to bid adieu to "This Is Us" after six seasons, reflected on how his second child is a new beginning after spending so much time with one show.

"We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been," he wrote. "With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what’s to come. ⁣Watch til the end!"

The actor's co-star Mandy Moore commented on the post, leaving five heart emojis. Chrissy Metz, who played Sullivan's love interest in the show, also added a confetti and heart emoji.

Erin Napier, who stars in HGTV's show "Home Town" left the following loving response: "i can’t wait to squeeze this precious baby!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Sullivan and his wife are no stranger to creative pregnancy announcements. In 2020, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child by sharing a photo of a sonogram on Instagram, along with several photos to help fans guess the gender of the baby.

“WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY!” he captioned the post. “And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!”

Bear Maxwell Sullivan was born in July and his proud dad shared a photo of his adorable little feet to break the news.

“HE HAS ARRIVED! 8lbs of beautiful baby boy," Sullivan wrote. "Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life."

