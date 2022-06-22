Pregnant Bre Tiesi defends her non-monogamous relationship with Nick Cannon

Pregnant Bre Tiesi's relationship with father-of-seven Nick Cannon is undefined — and that makes her happy.

During a Tuesday episode of the podcast "Know For Sure," the 31-year-old model was asked whether she considers her relationship with Cannon a form of polygamy or an open arrangement.

"It's not necessarily anything," said Tiesi, stating that she and Cannon are not monogamous with each other. "This is just us, this is our relationship and what you do outside of that is what you do outside of that."

"Everything is respectful, everything is honest," she added. "We don't really define it."

"I'm only worried about my family. I’m only worried about my home," she explained. "And everything outside of that isn't my business and it doesn't really bother me. All of my needs are met at the end of the day."

Tiesi is eight months pregnant with a baby boy, who will be the youngest of seven siblings.

Cannon, 41, shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion, age 1, with Abby De La Rosa, and Golden, 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell. Cannon's 5-month-old son, Zen, whom she shared with Alyssa Scott, died from a brain tumor in 2021.

This month, the talk show host alluded to the possibility that his family may grow. "Let’s put it this way…. the stork is on the way," he said during an episode of the "Lip Service" podcast.

When Cannon was asked if he was actually expecting three babies, he replied, "I don’t know, it could be."

Cannon insists that having a large family suits him, telling Men's Health in June:

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day more often than the average adult can be. If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff."

Cannon said he handles parenting tasks like school drop-off and pick-up and extracurricular activities like coaching and weekly guitar lessons.

"I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting,” he added. “It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

That's good enough for Tiesi — in March, she told E! News' Daily Pop that she doesn't have problems with the moms in Cannon's life.

"I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation," she said. "And we’re all very supportive and just respect that. 'That’s your family, this is ours and you need anything, we’re here.'"

"As adults, our kids are going to be together so I don't think there will ever be an issue," continued Tiesi. "I don't know of any issues — [there] definitely won't be one with me."

