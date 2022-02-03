Nick Cannon issues apology to the 5 mothers of his children

Nick Cannon has issued an apology to the mothers of his children for his part in any "pain or confusion" regarding his most recent baby announcement.

The 41-year-old dad acknowedged he "failed" earlier this week when he shared the news that he was expecting his eighth child.

"I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children," Cannon said. "I really want to be sincere, whether that’s someone who is new or someone who has had my child. I have much admiration for everyone in my life and I believe I failed to do so on Monday."

The TV personality announced that he would be welcoming a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi on Monday’s episode of “The Nick Cannon Show," less than two months after losing his infant son, Zen.

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting,” Cannon said. “I didn’t need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments of my life. They both deserve respect.”

In December 2021, the former “America’s Got Talent” host and model Alyssa Scott lost their son, Zen, at 5 months after he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

“It was a lot going on, I didn’t know how to explain it, I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast, and I misspoke,” Cannon said on his show Thursday. “I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions.”

Cannon said he and Scott are grieving the loss of their son.

"Grieving is a process each and every day," he said. "I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that…none of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation."

He continued, “I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will. And I’m gonna love my new child."

In addition to Zen and his unborn son, Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who he shares with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

"I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused," Cannon concluded.

Hours after Cannon's Monday announcement, Scott shared an emotional Instagram update.

“It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy," Scott wrote. "It isn’t something I chose for him or myself."

